​4 reasons to add laser engraving to your jewelry business

Each year, Americans purchase over $77 billion worth of jewelry. This lucrative industry has a lot of competition, which is why a jewelry store owner will have to find a way to set themselves apart from the competition. One of the best ways to do this is by offering custom engraving to customers.

While you can make a great living selling jewelry as is, many people want to put a personal touch on the items they purchase. This is why investing in a laser engraver is such a great idea. The following are just some of the reasons why adding laser engraving to your business is a good idea.

These Lasers Can Be Used to Engrave a Variety of Surfaces

One of the biggest misconceptions some jewelers have is that they need to buy a different type of laser to use on the various metals they sell. In reality, many modern laser engravers can be used on everything from copper to brass or gold. If you are looking to add a new layer of profitability to your business, using your laser engraver to customize wooden or plastic signs is also a good idea.

Before you buy a laser engraver, you need to consider how big the items you are customizing will be. Knowing this can help you narrow down the selection of engravers on the market. Consulting with professionals, like the ones at www.needhamalser.com, is a great way to get the guidance needed to make the right decision.

The Benefits of Non-Contact Engraving

The main concern you probably have in regards to custom-engraving is not damaging the jewelry. One of the most beneficial aspects of using a laser engraving machine is that the no-contact engraving it offers. During this engraving process, a single laser beam will do all of the marking needed.

Not only will you not have to worry about damage to your jewelry pieces during this process, but you will also get reliable and consistent engraving quality each time. A laser engraver doesn’t have a ton of moving parts, which means you will have far fewer maintenance and repair issues to deal with.

Easy to Use Operating Software

Whether you are a novice or an experienced engraver, you should have no problem using a laser engraver right out of the box. One of the main reasons why these machines are so easy to use is due to the great software they come with. Most laser engravers have software programs that can be installed on just about any laptop or desktop computer.

With this software, you can design the engravings you need. In most cases, this software will be very similar to Adobe Photoshop. If you have problems operating the design software, you can always look online for tutorials. There is a very large community of laser engraving enthusiasts, which means the Internet is filled with message boards and instructional videos about using laser engraving design software efficiently.

An Eco-Friendly Engraving Process

Do you market your jewelry business as an eco-conscious alternative to the competition? If so, you will be glad to hear that laser engraving is a very eco-friendly process. This is due in part to the fact that no harmful chemicals are used during the laser engraving process. There are many other engraving methods on the market that use chemicals that can be very harmful to the environment.

Finding the Right Laser Engraver Takes Time

If you are ready to add laser engraving to your jewelry business, it is time to do your homework. Taking the time to research all of the laser engraving machines on the market is the only way to ensure the right one is chosen.

