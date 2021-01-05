10 best SQL certifications and courses

There has been an increase in the demand for database developers in the field of IT over the past few decades. Thus, getting a professional validation of your knowledge and skills becomes even more significant for a database developer.

More job openings, especially in the IT sector, indicate more candidates and rougher competitions amongst all. Hence, your resume and a college degree may not be sufficient to get a new job or promotion.

To convince recruiters or your internal stakeholders, you must get an authentic and industry-validated SQL certification. For your ease, we have compiled the ten best SQL training programs. Once you have completed any of these certifications or courses successfully, you can get a certificate that will add value to your resume.

Microsoft Technology Associate (MTA): Database FundamentalsSQL Certification

The first on the list is the beginner level MTA course offered by Microsoft. A highly recognizable course and certification program, MTA Database Fundamentals is the best choice if you have no prior experience in the field.

This is your best choice for gaining an in-depth insight into the basics of SQL. But you must have a basic knowledge of the IT terminologies and concepts.

Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate

If you aspire to become an Azure Database Administrator, then taking up this course will do wonders for you. It provides knowledge at an intermediate level, and the prerequisite for the same is clearing the DP-300 exam.

The program highlights implementing a secure environment, optimising query performance, performing administration through T-SQL, etc.

Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate: SQL 2016 Database Administration

Another option for candidates interested in the job profile of a Database Administrator is enrolling themselves for MCSA: SQL 2016 Database Administration. With an extensive SQL certification course at an intermediate level that tests your skills of database installation, maintenance, and configuration of tasks.

Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate: SQL 2016 BI Development

The importance of SQL training programs lies not only in the field of database administration but also in data analysis. With a SQL BI Development certificate in hand, you will have skills related to:

ETL

Data warehousing

Implementing BI solutions

Using multidimensional and tabular models

The SQL certification cost for this course is worthwhile considering the job prospects.

Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate: SQL 2016 Database Development

Candidates who want to move into the positions of database developers, database administrators, and business intelligence experts are the ones to be benefitted the most from this course.

It provides a better understanding of the core concepts of Transact-SQL and how to manage, query and program the database using the same.

Analyse Data With Power BI (DA-100)

Power BI Certification is one of the leading Certifications when it comes to business intelligence and analysis of data. With its rapid utilisation and adoption by various organisations, the requirement for Business Intelligence professionals is also on a surge.

In such a situation, if you want to learn how to create interactive dashboards and reports using Power BI, this course is a perfect fit for you.

Updating Your Skills To SQL Server 2016

Besides digging deeper into the concepts of SQL, the other way to advance your knowledge related to databases is by learning newer versions of SQL. Adapting to the change is necessary in the field of IT.

Hence, if you have a prior understanding of SQL Server 2014, but not 2016, then this is a necessary certification that you must consider getting.

The Complete SQL Bootcamp

One of the best SQL certification courses that Udemy has to offer is the Complete SQL Bootcamp. The enrolled students get to learn the basics of SQL, especially how to create and understand even complex queries.

What adds cherry to the cake is the teaching methodology, which covers the topics in detail and shorter span.

Introduction To SQL Databases

Next on the SQL certification course list is Introduction To SQL Databases. As the name suggests, it is a fundamental training that highlights the basic concepts of SQL besides different types of databases, languages, and designs.

This course is suitable for all since not only the beginners but even professionals with an advanced level of knowledge to brush up on foundational concepts.

Spatial SQL With Postgres: A Language For Geographers

This course centres around teaching how to execute complex GIS tasks and automate them with advanced computer programming. With the help of this course, you can quickly learn to use GUI in a short time and even how to write SQL to replicate databases.

Conclusion

Through the list of SQL courses provided above, you can easily widen your horizons on subjects you lack knowledge or skills. Within no time, you will have complete control of SQL, with the most profound understanding of its concepts.

Besides honing yourself, you will also get certified by recognized institutions which will add a lot of value to your resume!

