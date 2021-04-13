11 best websites that provide essay writing service in the US

Completing university or school assignments is always a headache for students. They have to attend their classes, go to their jobs, and on top of that, get loads of essay papers to complete. However, this s why essay writing services came into existence and resulted in being quite convenient for students.

Sure, choosing an essay writing service is no easy task due to the number of scams out there. However, this is why we made a list of the 11 best websites that provide essay writing services. We did extensive research and found some trustworthy websites for students living in the USA. Have a look at them down below.

List Of The 11 Best Essay Writing Services In The USA

Here is a list of the best essay writing services that have been in the business for a long time period. Moreover, it is believed that they will remain popular in the coming years as well, such as the years 2021 and 2022. Learn more about them:

At number on our list, we have got 99papers. The platform is known for providing high-quality essay writing services at great prices. In order to avail their services, simply go to the website, get a price estimate, and place an order. They complete a range of different papers such as an essay paper, term paper, thesis, dissertation, case study, coursework, personal statement, research proposal, and more.

Moreover, the platform is known to provide plagiarism-free papers as they make sure to check your papers from apps or software that check the uniqueness of a certain paper. Another great thing about 99papers is that if you’re sure a writer didn’t follow any of your instructions, you get your money back as the company offers a 100% money-back guarantee. You can even check out some of the samples available on the website and get a better idea of the platform.

Some of the testimonials include:

“Reasonable prices. I like this company as they have one of the best value for the bucks from my experience.”

“Fast and reliable service. I was impressed by the special attention writer paid for the requirements and my personal demands. Some corrections were still necessary, but the quality for fine, and the work was submitted without any delay. Thank you so much.”

Next up, we have got EssayBox, which is yet another one of the best essay writing companies out there. The platform hires experts who have excellent writing as well as editing skills. They make sure to carefully select their academic writers in order to provide you the best quality work. Moreover, they make sure to satisfy each one of their clients.

You can get a number of different tasks completed from the platform, such as writing a college cover letter, rewriting something, preparing a lab report, writing a lab report, essay writing, and more.

Moreover, the prices here are pretty good as well. The platform also offers 24/7 customer support via email, phone, as well as live chat for their customers. You can reach out to them whenever you want and get an update on your order.

Individuals have given the platform incredible reviews, such as Elena says, “They wrote my essay faster and cheaper than other companies. Love it, thanks!”.

Moreover, David says, “Thank you for helping me with a difficult article review. I was not confident enough I could get a good grade, and that one was way too important to fail. I’m really happy I decided to order it from you. I got a perfect score”.

PaperHelp is another amazing essay writing platform that has some excellent reviews. The writers here take an individual writing approach towards each and every paper and deliver outstanding results. They complete a range of different tasks for you, be it writing an essay paper, book movie review, scholarship letter, capstone project, or research paper, you name it, and they get it done! Moreover, they offer secure payment methods such as Apple Pay, MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and more. Simply place your order, track the progress by logging into your control panel, and get the sample of the paper. You can even get the paper revised!

People simply love the platform. For example, Rashida says, ‘’this is my absolute fave service to get help with writing papers because of low prices and excellent writing. Huge thanks to all the staff for making it happen. You cannot get English paper wiring help here without feeling absolutely pleased. If you are reading this and wondering whether or not to use it, just do it!”

EssayPRO allows you to hire your personal essay writers. You can easily find a writer for any academic task and have a look at a list of their writers. You can hire a writer after looking at its success rate, finished offers, and degree. Moreover, the best part about this platform is that you can choose from a number of different deadlines starting from 6 hours, 12 hours, 1 day to 2 months! How great does that sound!

Want to get a business plan, resume, or interview paper? Well, the platform is here to help. They also make sure to check for plagiarism before sending in your papers from well-known platforms out there such as Turnitin and provide a free report as well. The qualified writers here with leave you disappointed at all.

The latest reviews regarding the platform include:

“She made this process easy. Great work, plagiarism free and submitted earlier than expected”.

“Timely and clarity of work. I will personally recommend tutor Daniel for any person of interest”.

“I needed help with getting an essay completed. I am very impressed so far”.

1 Essay is one of the top trusted essay writing service providers out there. You can get different tasks completed here, including coursework, online quiz, interview paper, admission paper, and more. They help you in every possible way when it comes to your academic life.

When it comes to the platform’s writers, you do not have to worry about them at all. It hires MBA degree holders who have the ability to complete your paper for you. They also offer custom writing services that allow you to get a paper customized according to your needs. Moreover, the rates here are not that high either that makes them the perfect option. Simply buy a paper and get an excellent grade! What makes 1Essay quite amazing is that they can complete your task within 3 hours! Sounds great, doesn’t it?

There are loads of great reviews of the platform as well that make it seem quite genuine. For instance, Dominique from Atlanta days “Thank you for the systematic review of Apple Inc that you wrote for me. Got an A on that one! Will be ordering more soon”. Moreover, Bryson from Phoenix says, “Thank you for accommodating my revision, you were faster than flash. My tracker was picky, and you guys met his requirements. Honestly, I could not have asked for a better writer.”

GraderMiners is another trustworthy company that takes good care of your essay, research papers, and more. Doesn’t matter what the topic, be it related to law or nursing, the writers here complete each and every task for you at an incredible rate. The platform supports ghostwriting and supports 100% confidentiality as well. No information about their customers is ever revealed to third parties. Moreover, their timely delivery is what makes them incredibly well. The writers here give importance to proofreading deliver papers without any mistakes. Not to add, the papers are written from scratch, and you can also get a plagiarism report.

Some of the reviews of the platform include:

“Excellent! Always on point thanks for all your help.”

“Very professional, fast and convenient, gives 100% quality work. I definitely recommend this water”.

Finished before my deadline and was extremely well written. Thank you.”

EduBirdie is a writing platform that has a rating of 4.7. It offers different services such as essay writing, research paper, dissertation, case study, coursework, term paper, essay editing, and more. All you have to do is reach out to them, choose a writer from the list provided, and get your task done. You can have a look at every writer’s profile that includes their success rate, finished papers, as well as customer reviews. Simply chat with the experts, explain the task, and that’s it!

The platform supports customer satisfaction, and you only pay after getting the perfect paper. There isn’t any revision limit either. Moreover, the writers here have the ability to meet any deadline and can complete your paper as quickly as 3 hours. All their papers are double-checked before submitting to make their there aren’t any mistakes left behind.

Many customers have left reviews for the platform. For instance, Callie D says, “Great service! Use this when I truly need it! It has never let me down yet! I have to recommend the set of to anyone who can’t get their assignment completed when faced with difficult tasks”. Moreover, another customer says, “Prof Alicia is very professional, and I am happy about her work. She helped me a lot and saved me a huge amount of time. I will be very happy to conduct her for future academic work again”.

EssayFactory is the leading essay writing services provider out there who offers high-quality work at reasonable prices for their customers. You can get your tasks completed for a number of different academic levels, such as undergraduate, master’s, and PH.D. Simply go to the website, fill out the form and get a price estimate. If you’re satisfied with the prices offered, place your order and get in touch with a writer. The platform had completed up to 28 356 orders till now and has always made sure to deliver every task on time. Moreover, the average rating for the platform is 9.4/10.

Some of the fantastic reviews of the platform include.

“I have ordered management essays from EssayFactory, and they are top quality. I saved a lot of time researching and got the order completed well before the deadline. Recommended”.

“I never thought I would ever buy essays, but I ran out of time recently and decided to give EssayFactory a try. The support staff gave me an instant quote and answered all my questions before I placed the order. The essay is professionally written. Thanks for the great service”.

The website helps individuals get better grades with their top-class writing services. They hire the best talent out there after conducting reviews, running tests, and then hiring a writer. Their writers are academically gifted, and make sure to solve all your papers worn their creativity. Also, the writers make sure to research all your papers and then start completing them.

Their writers are able to meet any deadlines without compromising on the quality of work. Moreover, they also offer round-the-clock customer support so that you can get answers to all your questions!

Pen.camp has excellent reviews as well. For instance, Sofia says, “Exceeded all expectations. To me, finding this service was like a gift from heaven, so glad I went with you. What a lovely experience! Thank you, guys, for doing such an awesome job and building my paper right away. You helped me get the top grade”.

Moreover, John says, “Love your service. Thank you guys so much, you did an amazing job. I was so skeptical of this at first, but holy cow, this is legit. If I am ever in a bind for a paper again, I am definitely coming to you guys. Thank you so much”.

Ivory Research has the ability to solve loads of different papers for you. They offer writing services, dissertation services, and other services. From your essay to dissertation to your CV, they have got you covered!

The excellent platform papers that go through a quality assurance team. Moreover, their papers are completely plagiarism-free as well.

Some of their reviews include:

“Great essay and fast delivery. The delivered essay is great, well structured, and has precise arguments. The communication with the writer was excellent and the delivery really quick”.

”Very good customer service and delivered right on time. I was really struggling with report analysis, but ivory research saved my day. I will definitely recommend this organization anytime.”

The last platform on the list included expert editing. The platform gets your papers edited by their Ph.D. experts. Moreover, their writers have exceptional English writing skills who offer free revisions! All you have to do is place an order and pay through secure payment methods such as Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover.

The platform works with students, authors, and other corporate clients. Their services improve the sentence structure and syntax of your documents, including the style and tone, vocabulary, punctuation, grammar, formatting, and references.

Some of their testimonials include:

“Thanks so much for the great service! The proofreader was able to make my document smooth and improve it a lot”!

I’ve always had issues with formatting and structure. I was able to hand in a perfect document for a reasonable fee. Thanks!

Are Writing Services Legit?

If you search for writing services online, you will come across loads of different websites. Now, the thing about these websites is that some of them are legit. However, many are scams. They charge you and give you nothing in return. Even if they do give you something in return, the quality is too poor. This is why we did our research and found the best essay writing services out there that are legit.

Is It Safe To Buy Paper Online?

It is completely safe to buy paper online if you purchase them from well-known websites. Do not opt for a website that has no good reviews, and no one knows about it. Make sure to do your research and then choose a website.

Moreover, when you opt for writing services, these websites make sure to keep your personal information safe. Your details are not passed on to the writers, and you remain anonymous to them. Apart from this, the websites also offer safe payment methods such as Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, and Discover. This way, you don’t have to worry about anything when it comes to the payment.

Choosing the Best Writing Service from Reddit, Yahoo Answers, and Google Search

Choosing the best writing service is no easy task, and that is why we made this guide for you. However, if you are interested in doing your own research, then you should opt for Reddit, yahoo answers, subreddits, and Google search. Sure, there are loads of paid reviews as well; however, many aren’t. When choosing the best writing services out there, you need to keep a couple of things on your mind. These include:

• Reviews and Testimonials:

The first factor you need to consider is to go through reviews and testimonials. You can have a look at them on Reddit, yahoo answers, as well as Google search. Go through different testimonials and see what people have experienced regarding a specific writing service. Simply look up for the top 10 essay writing services reviews 2019 and 2020. If everything seems great, you should go for it.

• Payment method:

Check out the payment methods for each service. If it seems shady, you shouldn’t take the risk at all. However, if a platform offers payment methods such as PayPal, Visa, and MasterCard, these methods are completely secure, and you do not have to worry about anything regarding the payment.

• Personal Information:

Go through the reviews and check out whether they state that a platform reveals your personal information or not. Remember, legit writing services make sure to keep you anonymous and do not reveal your personal information.

• Ratings

Go through the rating of a specific writing service. A rating above 3.8 is great when it comes to a platform. Do not go below this number as you do not want to take any risks when it comes to your paper.

• Prices

There are loads of cheap essay writing services available out there that offer some affordable prices to complete your tasks. Make sure to go for the one that doesn’t cost you that must and seems genuine too.

Pros and Cons Of Buying Paper Online

There are different pros and cons of opting to buy papers online. Have a look at them down below.

Pros:

The pros include:

• Delivery time

Do you not have the time to complete your essay that is due soon? You can now opt for essay writing services that have the ability to complete your papers in no time. Be it 1 hour or 24 hours, they deliver your work as fast as possible. Simply reach out to them, let them know your deadline, and get the task done.

• Experts

Legit essay writing services hire professionals in order to complete your tasks, be it writing a research paper, thesis, making a PowerPoint presentation, lab report, or any other. The experts are degree holders who have a good grasp of the English language!

• Keep your identity safe

Essay writing services keep your identity safe. They are completely legal; however, if your school finds out you got your task done from them, you could get into trouble. This is why they make sure you communicate with the writers anonymously.

Cons:

The cons include:

• Reliability

Choosing a legitimate essay wrong service is not an easy task. It is possible that you may come across a scam if you do not do your research properly. They may provide you with bad quality work and may not even offer secure payment methods either.

• Price

Loads of essay writing services charge loads of bucks. Some of them are not affordable at all, and this can be a problem for users.

Conclusion

Here comes an end to our guide of the 11 best websites that provide essay writing services in the US. The websites are the fastest growing ones out there, and students simply love them! If you are a student living in the US, you should definitely opt for them and make use of the top-notch services they offer.

