12 easy ways to increase your YouTube views

Long gone are the days when YouTube was a library of funny cat videos. Today, the social media network is a gigantic, multicultural hub that connects businesses and influencers with their content-devouring audiences.

YouTube registers over 2 billion logged-in users every month. If you have a brand to promote, then you have to do it here. You can get a fair share of this huge, global audience to enhance popularity, get social proof and drive sales.

If you want to monetize your channel, you need to increase the number of YouTube views that your videos receive. Here are 12 ways that should help you do so quickly and easily!

Deliver Only High-Quality Content

The rapid evolution of video content on social media has impacted user behavior. YouTube viewers do not have the same level of patience as they did a decade ago. If they click on a video, and it doesn’t catch their attention within the first few seconds, they skip to another clip immediately.

If you want to get more views for your YouTube videos, you will have to post exclusively high-quality content. It means that you will have to put more effort into the scripting, filming and editing the clips that you upload to ensure viewer retention and satisfaction.

Improve SEO for Titles and Descriptions

A significant number of views that your videos receive have to come from stellar SEO. Most YouTube users search randomly for a topic either on the platform or on browsers like Google.

If you want your clip to appear among the first results in their queries, you will have to improve its SEO ranking. You can do so by researching relevant keywords and inserting them into the title and the description of your video.

Use Intuitive Tagging

The YouTube algorithm uses all the known SEO features to rank videos in a hierarchy of relevance and popularity. One of these features is the collection of tags that you can add to each of your clips.

You can increase your YouTube views by using tags that distinguish your video from other clips in your niche. Revise the content that you upload and find those specific words that make your video unique, and add them as tags.

Create Clickable Thumbnail Pictures

Many YouTube users click on a video if its thumbnail is enticing enough. After all, this social media platform works on visuals, and it doesn’t matter if you have premium quality content if the packaging is not attractive.

Try your best to create and edit highly appealing thumbnail pictures for your videos. Make the viewers click on them even if they only have a mild interest in the topic that you promote.

Write a Transcription for Every Video

You might argue that very few people read the video transcriptions on YouTube, and you wouldn’t be wrong. Hardly anyone spends their time reading about something that they can watch.

However, video transcriptions improve ranking both on YouTube and on Google. It means that when people look for similar content to what you have to offer, your videos will appear among the first in their search results. Write a keyword-rich transcription for your video to attract more views your way.

Increase Views with Expert Help

Getting more views for your YouTube videos is difficult if you’re trying to do all the work. Creating content, uploading and promoting it takes a lot of time. You cannot afford to waste even more hours on luring in viewers.

Your best choice is to employ the help of social media experts like SocialBoss. They can help you get more YouTube views easily and quickly. This way, you get to save time and invest it in other areas of your channel or your business.

Collaborate with Other YouTubers

Another way to get more YouTube views that you should try is teaming up with other YouTubers. If you have been on the platform for a while, you must have a decent audience supporting you.

You can look for equally visible or more popular YouTubers in your niche and ask them for a collaboration that comes with mutual benefits. You can film a spot together, advertise each other’s products or simply mention the other ones channel. This way, you both get to attract some views from the other one’s subscribers.

Direct Viewers to Some of Your Other Clips

This report shows that over 70% of what people watch on YouTube is determined by its recommendation algorithm. It means that while people are watching your video, they get recommendations about similar content, and they might leave your clip to check that out.

To get more views for your YouTube videos, you should improve the relevance of your clips through SEO and tagging. This way, your viewers receive recommendations from other clips on your channel.

Use Social Media Optimization Tools

When you are at a loss as to how you can increase YouTube views for your channel, you can use social media optimization tools. The ones provided by SmmRank are some of the most efficient out there. They are specifically developed to improve social media growth and deliver long-term benefits for your videos.

Build Playlists

An efficient way of enhancing the number of views that you get for a YouTube video is to make playlists from the clips on your channel. If they feature relevant content, users will be inclined to go through your entire library after seeing just one of them.

Ask Subscribers for Help

Boost your presence on YouTube by asking your subscribers to share your videos with their friends. This method is effective in reaching an audience that is still unaware of your brand. You can even reward your audience with free giveaways or discount links to other services if they do so.

Cross-Post on Other Social Networks

One of the best things about YouTube views is that you don’t necessarily have to get them from YouTube users. You can get them from users of other social media platforms. Share links to your clips on networks like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to get views from people who use YouTube more rarely.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: