2021’s best sex toys for men — a buying guide

The times they are a-changin’, as the great Bob Dylan would say. Technology is evolving at rapid speeds, bringing us incredible gadgets that we didn’t even know we needed. In addition, our mindset is evolving along. People are now more open-minded than ever. Sex toys, which were once considered taboo by many, have become a must-have for both women and men today.

Up until a few years ago, men had few options when it came to sex toys. They were primarily associated with homosexual men. However, today, such gadgets are widely accepted among people of all genders and sexual orientations, recommended even.

What’s more, there are so many of them to pick from, each with its own unique features, benefits, and uses. There’s something for everyone — from single men looking to relieve stress to couples looking to take their bedroom action to a whole new level.

All in all, no matter what your fantasies may be, you can surely find a sex toy to suit them. If you’re a beginner and yet have to purchase your first one, you should get yourself familiar with what the sex industry has to offer. We hope this article will help you do just that.

Thankfully, male sex toys are more accessible and affordable today than they’ve ever been. Plus, they come in so many shapes and sizes, with variations and combinations as far as the eye can see.

Penis Rings

A penis ring is a great way to keep your member stiff for a long time, ensuring a long and intense sexual experience. Guys with erectile dysfunctions in particular swear by this handy little gadget, but everyone can benefit from it.

The market offers plenty of options when it comes to penis rings. For one, they come in various sizes. Thus, you can make sure that it fits you like a glove, gripping you with just the right amount of tightness. There are also dual rings that can hug both your penis and testes, such as this little silicone one from Phanxy.

A penis ring can be stretchy or stiff, smooth or ribbed, etc. Furthermore, you can go with a vibrating ring to intensify the pleasure to the max. For example, this Satisfyer Power Ring is quite a powerful machine, despite its size. Lastly, there also exist penis rings with additional vibrators that can stimulate your partner’s clitoris or perineum, such as Lovehoney’s Bionic Bullet 5.

Masturbator Cups and Fleshlights

According to its regular users, the masturbator cup/fleshlight is the closest you can get to the real thing. In fact, some even claim that it’s better, as it’s endowed with pleasure-enhancing features that you just can’t find anywhere else. We’ll let you decide that after trying, though.

As is the case with all of these products, there are numerous variations to choose from. Masturbator cups can be more or less realistic, ranging from small and simple manual ones (such as the Tenga Beat Egg) to full-on realistic vibrating ones designed to perfectly simulate oral, vaginal, or anal sex (like the Zemalia 3 in 1 masturbator). Fleshlights today can even have the option of warming and suction for an even more lifelike experience, making them one of the best male sex toys money can buy today.

Prostate Massagers and Vibrators

To take your orgasms to the next level, you might want to give a prostate massager a go. Using one of these on a regular basis not only feels wonderful but also has numerous health benefits. It can improve the circulation of the seminal fluid, erectile function, and even prevent prostate cancer in the long run.

If you’re a first-timer, we suggest going with something smaller, such as the CalExotics Colt Xtreme Turbo Bullet. Experienced guys might prefer Fun Factory’s The Duke or Paloqueth vibrating prostate massager, though. And for those that are feeling adventurous, Treediride’s already intimidating-looking vibrator is also equipped with a penis ring!

Vacuum Pumps

Many men claim that using a vacuum pump has significantly improved their sex lives, bringing about longer and sturdier erections each time. While we recommend you use it with caution to prevent unwanted side-effects, a vacuum pump can prove to be a useful tool if you use it properly.

A penis pump can be either manual, like the Bathmate’s old-school HydroXtreme, or motorized, like this All in One pump from Paloqueth. Whichever one you buy, just make sure it has a safety vacuum limiter to prevent injuries.

Anal Toys

Anal is definitely an acquired taste. However, those that acquire it simply can’t live without it ever again, constantly seeking out new and exciting toys for further exploration. Luckily, the sex toy industry has no problem keeping up with those needs. Nowadays, there are butt plugs, dildos, and vibrators in all forms imaginable.

Looking for a simple butt plug to start your anal journey? Maybe this beginner-friendly Anal Trainer Kit from Doc Johnson will suffice. On the other hand, if you’d prefer something more advanced, there’s the Yosposs Saint. It’s a vibrating beads-plug mix that is sure to induce leg-shaking orgasms.

Miscellaneous

And for those that would like to try something totally new, we suggest Mystim’s Tension Lover e-stim unit. This gadget lets you fine-tune the sensation in each of your body parts. In case you don’t know, e-stim is the electrostimulation of muscles. Aside from finding use in therapy, e-stim can be a mighty sexual stimulant as well.

Finally, we couldn’t end this list without mentioning lubricants. After all, however you choose to pleasure yourself in the end, you can count on lube to make the session much smoother and more enjoyable. Our favorite water-based lube is the LubeLife’s Mint Chocolate Chip-flavored one. As far as silicone lubes are concerned, we recommend Wet’s Platinum Luxury lubricant.

The Takeaway

As you can tell, the sex toy industry has something for everyone’s tastes, no matter how obscure they may be. From a simple penis ring to a dragon-shaped butt plug, the wide selection of sex toys today can make even the wildest fantasies become a reality. Get yours today and ensure mind-blowing orgasms for the rest of your life. Your body and mind will certainly thank you for it!

