3 career possibilities with a game design degree

If you enjoy playing video games a lot, you might want to consider being part of the guys who make the game itself. Going through the whole process of conceptualizing the game to actually creating the game can be a feat of achievement for you. The best game designers, they say, are the ones who play the games. With that said, here’s a look into a game design degree.

What Do You Study In A Game Design Degree?

Taking this road will take a lot of commitment on your part. It’s not all fun and games. Game design degrees usually take around 2 years to finish depending on your school’s program and even for online courses. The degree will include many subjects in math, art, and programming. Here are just some of the subjects you might encounter:

Trigonometry

Geometry

Calculus

Sociology

Culture Studies

Physics

Computer Graphics

Art

Game Design

Computer Interface

Programming Languages

As you can see, there are lots of skills you learn from a game design degree that does not only apply to game design. Because of the wide set of skills you learn in a game design degree, you will be able to choose amongst different kinds of careers.

What Are The Career Possibilities?

There will be different types of careers you can take if you have a game design degree. The jobs will depend on your overall skills. Here are just 3 career possibilities once you graduate from taking a game design degree.

Game Designer, Animator, and Programmer

As its name suggests, you can take the path of becoming a game designer once you accomplish a game design degree along with being a game animator and developer as well. With a game design degree, you can be all three.

As a game designer, you will be able to be the one to create the premise of the game. You will also be the one who will write the scripts throughout the game and make sure you have a streamlined story in the game. Somehow, you will be the director of the game who will orchestrate the entire world in the game. That is why it is also important that you love gaming and know which games will sell when you start embarking on a game design degree.

Right from its name, a game animator has the role of making the objects and items of the game appearing both in 2D and 3D to bring things and characters to life. With this position, you need skills in graphic design, which you will also learn in the course of the degree.

At the same time, you can also be a game programmer and code the games to life. As a game programmer, you need pro skills in different programming languages such as C++. A degree in computer science that will complement your game design degree might also be needed if you want to pursue this career path.

Game and Software Tester

Before any kind of game or software goes out to the market, it always needs to be tested first. There are people whose jobs are to test these games and software. With your degree in game design, being a game or software tester will also be one of the career options for you after you graduate from a game design degree.

With a game design degree, you will have enough know-how to test games and software. Since you also learn programming and graphic design, you will know what glitches to watch out for in the game or software.

Software Developer

Having a degree in game design doesn’t only teach you skills to design games solely. The subjects and skills you will be learning in the course can also be applicable to designing and developing software. Thus, being a software developer is also one of the career possibilities you can take on.

Software developers are the ones who create different systems and applications that run on your phones, tablets, laptops, and computers. On top of creating the software, software developers are also in charge of designing the software just like a game. You will also be able to use your programming skills in trying to make this software. The game design programming language also applies to software development.

Conclusion

Getting a game design degree will leave you with a lot of skills that will open you up to a world of possibilities in terms of your career. Now, you know that taking a game design degree won’t only land you a game design position, but it will allow you to explore more facets in the game industry.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: