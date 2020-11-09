3 easy ways to improve your computer skills

Don’t know your modem from your hard drive? Do you find yourself calling your techie friends whenever your laptop won’t cooperate? Do you wish you could be a bit more computer savvy?

Being computer-literate is a valuable life skill, much like reading or knowing how to cook. Of course, you could get through life without it, but it makes things so much easier. Almost every aspect of our lives is now digital. We use the Internet for everything from applying to jobs to paying our mortgages. Technology is at the forefront of our professional and personal lives, and those who fail to embrace it risk being left behind.

But if you struggle with your computer, there is no need to worry. It’s perfectly easy to get by with the most basic computer skills. You don’t need to understand operating systems or be able to converse enthusiastically about the pros and cons of the AWS database migration service. But there is some fundamental knowledge everyone should have. Not only will it help you navigate everyday computer-based tasks with ease, but it will make you look more appealing to potential employers.

So without further ado, here are three easy ways to improve your computer skills today.

Get over your fear

When you tell yourself you can’t use computers, you create a vicious circle. You convince yourself that you’re incapable and as a result, you avoid using computers wherever possible. This avoidance causes you to forget any computer knowledge you had, and you subsequently become less technologically-minded.

It’s a classic self-fulfilling prophecy and a trap that’s very hard to escape from. You may feel embarrassed about using computers in front of other people in case you show your inexperience, but there’s no need to panic. Everyone makes mistakes. If you want to improve your skills, the important thing is to conquer your fear and start putting yourself out there. Expertise can only come with practice.

Ask for help

Everyone knows a computer person. Someone who is ridiculously knowledgeable about technology and owns all the latest gadgets. It might be a partner, a friend, or even one of your children. There’s no shame in asking for help, and they may be able to assist you in working out how to perform fundamental computer tasks like sending emails, video-calling distant family, or managing your online banking. Reading how-to articles can help somewhat, but nothing is as effective as a practical demonstration from an expert.

Take a course

You can take courses in almost any subject imaginable these days, from photography to stamp-collecting. And there are thousands of training programs available to anyone, covering all aspects of computers. You can either take these online, perhaps asking a friend to help you, or attend classes in person. These courses will provide you with both the technical know-how and the hands-on experience to become a master of your computer. In time, you’ll be able to apply the knowledge you’ve learned and never be restrained by technical inexperience ever again.

