3 innovative ways that kids are learning to code in 2021

Artificial Intelligence, smart wearables, quantum computers, and tech-improved research are just a few of the wonders that new technologies have made possible in the last few years. However, we are only at the beginning as the world is about to look quite different in the following decades.

This means that new technologies and computers will most likely become the norm in every industry. By default, future employees, entrepreneurs, and leaders will live a life even more interconnected with technology than we can even imagine. Therefore, we should allow our children an early start by getting them accustomed to how computers and code work.

Kids nowadays are familiar with smart devices, but they also have access to an immense reservoir of resources (aka the Internet) available in all sorts of formats (video, animated, audio, text, and so on). So why not open the door for them?

Here are three ways you can help your kids dip their toes into coding and STEM in general:

1: Kid-Friendly Coding Apps

Nowadays, young children have the chance to test their coding skills with the help of mobile apps that work on almost any smartphone or tablet. Parents and educators can choose from a wide range of coding apps for kids designed to entertain them using colorful characters and focusing on developing their problem-solving skills.

Moreover, these apps are intuitive and many try to recreate the gaming experience, so children can have fun while learning.

If you’re not happy about letting the kids in front of their mobile devices too long, there are physical tools created with the idea of kids learning code in mind.

One such tool is Indi, a tiny robot created by Sphero, that was programmed to recognize commands using colors. This way, you can build a wide array of scenarios using colorful tiles and obstacles (made from Lego bricks) and ask the kids to use their own creativity in solving them.

Older kids may enjoy a DIY kit that also needs a bit of coding to get everything to work. Using these kits and tools, the children develop better attention spans (which is an issue nowadays) and active learning skills.

3: Following Influencers

We live in a time where our children’s idols are YouTubers, Instagram influencers, or TikTokers. Moreover, most of these online celebrities are quite young themselves (if not children and teenagers), which is why our young ones find them a lot more relatable than what they see on TV.

Additionally, there are many science-based YouTube channels that show how to make a wide array of experiments and fun stuff that will get kids extremely interested in STEM (not just coding). We’ll list three of the coolest ones (but feel free to look for more):

Mark Rober Crash Course Kids The Coding Train (specifically geared towards coding)

Overall, younger children will need supervision and adults’ participation during experiments, but this can serve as fun family time, during which you’ll bond and make amazing memories.

Wrap Up

Kids nowadays have a wonderful chance to start learning about the world at an early age. Therefore, as parents and guardians, it’s our job to show them the way and help them discover the wonderful world of coding and science.

Also, there are a few myths about coding and kids getting involved in STEM at an early age out there, but we urge you to use common sense and make the best decision for your juniors. An early start in the world of science will help them develop stronger learning skills which will come in handy regardless of the path they’ll choose later in life.

