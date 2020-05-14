3 reasons why it may be smart to buy a used iPhone

If you have been planning on buying an iPhone, but the prices have been keeping you from making a move, a used iPhone can be the best choice for you. There’s a number of reasons why it can be a great deal — provided that you keep a few things in mind. And well, in this post, you will find it all.

Here are three reasons why it may be smart to buy a used iPhone, plus the top three things to keep in mind while making this purchase.

Money Saver

Well, the primary reason why a person thinks about buying a used iPhone is for saving money. While a new iPhone 11 may cost you anywhere between $900-$1000, you can get a well-maintained second hand iPhone 11 for around $500-$550. That’s nearly half the market price. Clearly, the scope for savings is huge.

In fact, you can even sell your old phone at a great price to a certified buyer and add a few more (maybe a hundred) bucks to grab the used iPhone of your choice.

It’s Not Difficult To Find Certified Used iPhones

The used iPhone market is vast, and thus, it’s easy to find a certified used iPhone that’s in great condition.

This diminishes the risk of buying a faulty product. And even if the product has any issues, when it’s under warranty, you won’t have to worry about anything at all.

You Can Change Phones More Frequently

If you are someone who gets bored with their old smartphone quicker than anything, buying a used iPhone can be a great idea for you.

This way, you’ll not have to shell the entire retail price for the iPhone, and whenever you feel bored of it, just flip it off on a certified iPhone buying website like Gizmogo.

They’ll pay you well for your device.

Top Things To Keep In Mind While Buying a Used iPhone

Check the Physical Condition (Appearance)

If the iPhone that you are going to buy has any scratches or cracks or other signs of physical damage, you must ask for a discount. Don’t pay anything more than the actual worth.

Verify the IMEI Code

Although spotting a fake iPhone is pretty easy from the appearance itself, to be on the safer side, you can give a call to the customer center and verify the device’s IMEI code. This will keep you safe from any sort of fraud that could happen otherwise.

Don’t Buy Without The Bill

“Oh! I’m sorry, I forgot to carry the invoice.”

“Don’t worry, I’ll mail it to you in a day or two.”

“You don’t have to think about the bill. If anything ever goes wrong with this device, give me a call. I’ll be there.”

Well, we aren’t saying that these are all lies. But, what if that’s really so?

You may never know whether the seller is telling you the truth or just trying to get rid of a faulty iPhone. That’s why documents and verification are crucial.

Never buy a used device without the bill. If they promise to present it later, tell them that you can wait for the device as well.

Final words

If you’ve been having doubts about whether or not to buy a used iPhone, there’s no harm in doing so. However, one must be aware of fraud and a few other things as well.

In this post, we talked about three reasons why buying a used iPhone can be a good idea, along with three things that one must keep in mind while buying a used iPhone. Hopefully, this was helpful.

