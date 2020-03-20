3 simple ways to spy on someone’s text messages without their phone

There are unlimited ways to spy on someone’s text messages without having their phone but obviously to go for the best ones is a really tough decision. You would probably find many ways to spy on someone’s phone still you cannot guarantee whether these ways actually work or not. There are many sites that offer such services but most of them are nothing more than a scam. To choose the best possible option is really tough because we cannot just pick any other app from a huge range of options.

In case you need to know about some of the best and simplest ways to spy on someone’s text messages without gaining access to their phones then you have landed in the perfect place. In this article, we have gathered some of the best options for you to go for if for any reason you need to spy on someone’s text messages. It can be your child, worker, or spouse. It doesn’t matter whatsoever the reasons you have behind spying, these selected options are the ultimate ways one could possibly ask for.

Following are some the 3 simplest ways to spy on someone’s text messages without having their phones:

Cocospy

One of the simplest ways to gain access to someone’s text messages without having their phone is to go for Cocospy. This is a really famous child monitoring tool that’s been used by many parents all over the world. It came into surface as a parental monitoring tool that could support people in finding out all about the targeted device and whatsoever kids do with their phones.

Later it became a popular spy app that helps people in many ways like you can gain access to the contact numbers and names, read text messages and social media account messages, and see passwords, check internet history, track call logs, see pictures, and videos, find out about the exact and previous locations of the targeted device.

Cocospy is a reliable app and 100% so if you have concerns regarding being exposed by the owner of the device then this app is the safest option for you. As this application doesn’t take much space in the targeted device and the time you install this app in an Android device you will see that the app will start working in the background and the icon will remove from the screen of the device. Cocospy is very small in size so obviously it doesn’t even drain the targeted phone’s battery.

In other words, we can say that there is no chance of you being exposed in any way. It works in stealth-mode and this feature makes it easy for you to do your spying work with privacy. This is one of the main things about this tool that attracts people a lot. You don’t have to jailbreak or root the device to make the most out of this tool.

Here using the spy app is really easy if you have decided to choose Cocospy. If your targeted device is an Android one then you have to install the app in the phone in the start, but if it an iOS then there is no need to install the app in the device, because here you only need iCloud account details of the device.

Cocospy has a dynamic web-based interface that lets you spy on the targeted phone with the help of any browser. This tool is 100% genuine app and legal as well, so people who are having legality concerns should leave their worries behind and go for this application. It’s ease of utilization is something that cannot be ignored.

You cannot just deny the fact that anyone can use this app because commands are really simple to execute. You don’t have to go through with some tough instructions for the sake of setting up this app. With the help of its feature named geo-fence you can easily spy on the targeted phone remotely by following the device through map. Here you are supposed to mark a few boundaries and whenever the device crosses those boundaries you will receive an alert.

With the help of its keylogger you don’t have to be worried about anything as it gives you access to each and everything that is being done through the targeted phone. It includes everything that has been typed, received and sent through it. What else could one ask for? It is cost-effective in nature so if you need to save a few bucks then this application is the perfect thing for you. Their customer support service is really good as they are available 24/7 and in case you need any guidance regarding this app they will guide you properly. Use Cocospy and spy on someone’s text messages without much trouble.

Cocospy offers different subscription plans for users so you can visit their official webpage and go for the one that suits your needs the best. Apart from that, they also have a live demo on their site so you can understand how it exactly works on your own and decide whether this is your app or you should go for some other option.

How to Spy on Someone’s Text Messages Without Their Phone?

In the start, You are supposed to visit the official webpage of Cocospy and make an account for free. Remember that the account details you are sharing here would be accessible later because by using them you would be able to use you Cocospy’s account.

Just choose the targeted phone whether it would be an Android or an iPhone and follow the instructions that pop up on the screen.

In the end, just log in to the Cocospy dashboard so you would be capable of tracking the target phone and read their text messages that are being received and sent.

Minspy

This is a new app, still it is very popular among people because of its dynamic features. One of the main and foremost things about this app is that it is 100% real and safe. As it works in stealth-mode so it is the safest option for the user because here Minspy does all the work on its own. You just have to execute a few commands that are actually simple in nature. You don’t have to root or jailbreak the device to make the most out of this application.

If you visit the official web-page of Minspy you will see different subscription plans here. You can choose the one according to your needs and requirements. It is reasonable in price so if you don’t want to spend a huge amount on a spying tool then this is your best possible option. It is a user-friendly tool so it functions perfectly fine with both devices whether it is an Android or an iOS. In case of the former you have to install the app in the targeted device.



If you notice then you will see that the icon disappears and the device starts working in the background. It is small in size and doesn’t even drain the battery of the targeted device so you are completely safe here. In case you need to spy on an iPhone then just iCloud account details are necessary for it.

Spyic

Third and the last option of spying on someone’s phone without having it can be possible with the help of Spyic. No list about spy apps can complete without this tool. This is one of the best tools available these days and so much in trend because of its features. It is 100% safe and legal to use it. No tough instructions are being required to make the most out of this application. You just have to make a few taps and the rest of the work is on Spyic.

As this app works in stealth-mode so you don’t have to root of jailbreak the device. It does all the work remotely so there is no need to gain access to the targeted phone physically. You can use this application by using any browser because of its web-based interface. Its ease of utilization is really attractive so if you need something that could do all the hard work for you then nothing can beat Spyic.

On the user’s end, there are just a few clicks and taps to make. There are different subscription plans for this app, just visit the official webpage and choose the one that suits you the best. It is easy to use and simple at the same time. Besides reading text messages, you can also gain access to the targeted phone’s pictures, videos, call logs, internet history, location and a lot more that you cannot possibly imagine from many apps.

Conclusion

All of the above spying apps are the best ones that are available in the market for the sake of your convenience. Just stop your exploration of finding the right spying tool because the above list is all one should need to know the time we talk about spying applications. Go for their official websites, check out the live demo and see their subscription plans so you would be able to make the right choice in choosing the best spy app to read someone’s text messages without gaining access to the targeted device’s phone.

