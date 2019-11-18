3 super important SEO trends in 2020

SEO Is an ever-evolving world and everyone struggles to get on board with new changes as they happen. 2020 is going to be an absolute life-changer when it comes to SEO. There are so many new aspects of SEO that business owners should watch out for that most don’t even know where to start.

Luckily, we’ve compiled 3 of the most important SEO trends in 2020 and how to be prepared for them. Let’s dive in.

Voice is Here to Stay

Siri was launched in 2011 as a cute app to ask silly questions to but it has since absolutely exploded. If your business is going to stay on the cutting edge you need to implement voice and as soon as possible. eMarketer predicts that over 100 million people will use a voice assistant in the US and ComScore predicts that by 2020, 50% of all online searches will be performed with voice.

Voice search is so much quicker than searching on your desktop or mobile device. The technology was clunky at first but now it’s getting better and better and a lot of business will be built solely on search.

Reviews are King

Traditionally, reviews were used by marketers to stuff up their site with keywords. Nowadays, reviews actually show up on Google’s search results so they become a powerful tool for any business to stand out. I don’t care if you are an SEO company in London or a restaurant in Paris, you need reviews.

If you have an eCommerce site you can use a tool like Judge.me or Loox to get your reviews posted on your site easily. These tools will also automatically send your customers reminders to review your product or service so you don’t have to.

Viral Informative Content

Infographics are gaining popularity more and more each year and I will tell you why. People who are more visual are more likely to read an infographic than an article. Also, lots of sites will post your infographic if it displays interesting data about a topic.

For example, if you are an SEO company in London you can create an infographic titled “The Most Successful SEO Strategies in 2019 [With Epic Examples]” and share it with relevant industry bloggers and newspapers. You can easily get 50-100 sites to post your infographic and link to your site which will significantly boost your SEO.

Recap

SEO is changing a lot in the next year and there are a lot of new opportunities to grow your business. There are a ton of strategies out there already on the top trends that you should capitalize on but we think you should start with ours. Here they are again:

Make your product or service voice-compatible.

Get written and image reviews from your customers regularly

Create viral infographics to get massive amounts of backlinks

If you follow these three SEO tips you will see a huge increase in your traffic and conversions.

