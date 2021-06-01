3 tips to building the ultimate gaming setup

The great thing about the gaming community is that it spans so many different people from various backgrounds. Don’t listen to those PC master race naysayers! No matter where someone comes from, how much money they have, or what they’re gaming with, they are all equal as gamers.

With all of that diversity, when it comes to creating the ultimate gaming setup, this can differ significantly from one person to another. One person might think of the top set up as being all of the latest hardware with rainbow RGB stuffed into every visible surface. Someone else might see their ultimate setup as a few items they need to play comfortably while sticking to their budget.

Whatever someone’s view of an ultimate setup is, some essential ingredients almost always make up this awesome setup sauce. Let’s look at what gamers need to get their ultimate gaming setup set up just right.

A Comfortable Cushion

Image: KnowTechie

First and foremost, gaming is a hobby that usually requires a lot of time sitting down – even with the Wii if someone’s dedicated enough. So a good setup always requires comfortable and posture supporting furniture. That last part is essential too, but it gets overlooked, and then people wonder why they end up looking like the Hunchback of Notre Dame.

People think that a good gaming chair – and desk for PC – will set them far back financially. So they settle for mediocre office chairs and desks that are either too high or too low, resulting in back problems. But there are plenty of budget options available on the market these days, and sometimes it helps to scout out a good sale or discount too.

High-end chairs like the Secretlab Titan Series will certainly add some spark to the room. But budget-friendly options like a GT Racing Gaming Chair are still a decent addition and at a much lower price.

Carefully Chosen Peripherals

Peripherals are probably harder to choose from than a PC build because there’s just so much to choose from. For PC gamers especially, the list is almost endless and includes the option of adding console or PC-specific controllers too. The easiest way to take on this task is to start making comparison lists.

Start with listing the items that have to be bought, from most needed to least. Think about:

Earphones/Headphones

Keyboards

Computer mice

Controllers

Desk pads

Lighting

Other additions, like headphone stands and controller accessories

With each of these peripherals, ample research is necessary. For example, when it comes to headsets, people have to consider whether they want a mic attached or integrated and noise-canceling or open-backed headphones, among other things. With keyboards, there are normal keyboards and mechanical keyboards (with different key switches) and wired and wireless options, for example.

Just remember that, while researching and buying all of these products online – cybersecurity should be considered. For example, if you’re a fan of Amazon products, using something like a VPN for Firestick (see here) can ensure that hackers don’t intercept all of those expensive purchases, which would be a shame.

Choosing Between a Monitor, TV Screen, or Gaming Projector

Image: Joe Rice-Jones / KnowTechie

While this technically also counts as a ‘peripheral,’ a screen is one of the more essential elements of a good gaming setup. Again, there are plenty of options to choose from here. But instead of going into the merits of individual models, here’s a quick breakdown of each category:

Gaming monitor: Gaming purists will maintain that monitors are the best option, and in many respects, they aren’t wrong. Monitors have higher refresh rates and lower input lag than most TVs and projectors. They also tend to be cheaper too.

TV screen: Despite the naysayers, many people still prefer to game with a TV over a monitor, and there’s nothing wrong with that. They’re bigger, more versatile, and allow for better social gaming. Plus, these days, there are some pretty impressive TVs on the market – with equally impressive price tags, of course.

Gaming projector: Gaming projectors are still on the obscure side of things, but they are gaining popularity. Their main benefit is simply their massive size, which provides better immersion and more versatility. Manufacturers have also started gearing their specifications to gamers’ needs in more high-end projectors, but they can get very expensive.

The Bottom Line

It doesn’t matter what type of gamer someone is. Everyone can appreciate a nice gaming setup. Usually, an ultimate gaming setup guide talks about all of the latest and coolest items on the market, but precious few people can afford all of that.

So instead of trying to compete with “the best,” think about what’s important instead. Set up a budget, and find the ultimate hardware and accessories within that budget.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: