3 tips to stay safe when gambling online

Online gambling is becoming increasingly popular, whether it’s slots and casino or sports betting, more of us are doing it than ever. The industry is coming under more scrutiny with people calling for further restrictions on gameplay, but despite this, online gambling is still a safe and enjoyable hobby for many when done safely.

That is the particular focus within this article – how to gamble online both safely and in a controlled manner, to minimize risk and ensure your experience is enjoyable. We’ve compiled a list of 3 top tips to gamble safely online.

Only use reputable operators

With so many online casinos and bookies, it’s difficult to separate the good from the bad. It’s important to only join sites that have proper UK Gambling Commission licenses, as they are properly regulated with the safety of the player in mind.

Joining a non-licensed operator could result in a breach of your personal data and deposit methods, and there’s no regulation on fair gameplay. There are many comparison sites out there that can make this process much easier, as they compile a top list of the best online casinos on the web.

Set your limits

Any properly licensed casino you join will have a full suite of responsible gambling controls for you to use, and we strongly recommend you set these limits when you sign up.

You can select a deposit limit within a specific time period, whether you’d prefer daily, weekly or monthly. It’s a great way to stay in control of your spending, and if you want to change it, you have to wait 24 hours before it comes into effect, to avoid any compulsive gambling.

Other features will include cool off periods and complete self-exclusion. Familiarise yourself with these tools to ensure a completely safe gameplay.

Always read the terms and conditions

With online casinos tends to come welcome bonuses that look great on the surface, but remember to always read the small print to avoid any nasty surprises.

Look out for things such as minimum deposit, maximum winnings, and wagering requirements. Wagering means how many times you need to spend the bonus before you can withdraw any cash, as with everything in life, nothing comes free.

Joining a casino, setting responsible gambling limits, reading the T&C’s, and enjoying your welcome bonus will make for a much better gaming experience for you.

