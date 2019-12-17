3 ways to leverage technology to get more done

You can use technology to perform more business tasks and free up time to spend with clients, rather than drowning in manual administrative work.

Now is an exciting time for business owners. New technologies enable you to promote growth in ways that were previously unavailable. The digital transformation is helping businesses of all sizes to streamline operations and increase productivity. What’s more, the benefits of technology will become more pronounced as time goes on. By embracing technology, you can help your organization to meet and exceed its goals. The following are three ways to leverage technology to get more done.

Unified Messaging Systems

You can improve the way that you collaborate with partners, suppliers, and customers by deploying a unified messaging system. With an all-in-one messaging service, you can allocate resources such as email, business chat, voice calls and videoconferencing using a single platform.

Today, cloud-based services make deploying needed resources easy and cost-effective. You can use them for tasks that range from receiving all customer inquiries in one place to automating multifaceted and complex marketing campaigns. As an example, an enterprise-grade service provider, such as 8×8, can provide you with the resources to support employee workflows with a range of tools – from virtual fax service to a fully functional commercial PBX exchange.

Cloud-Based Project Management

Web 2.0 is the latest iteration of the internet. It’s characterized mainly by web pages that respond to various devices and consumer actions as well as the emergence of social media.

This developing digital structure enables businesses to do remarkable things. For example, a growing number of organizations employ remote workers. Now, tasks that took three days to complete only take one, thanks to the increasing deployment of remote teams.

Today, it’s growing difficult for businesses to remain competitive without taking advantage of the latest digital tools, and this circumstance will become more prevalent as more technological innovations emerge. Resultantly, it’s a good idea for you to think about what tools you can source via the cloud.

Customer Relationship Management

Using a spreadsheet to track customer engagement is no longer viable. Today, competitive businesses leverage customer relationship management (CRM) software to work with real-time information and serve nearly every imaginable need of buyers. For example, cutting-edge CRM tools enable one associate to pick up right where the last one left off.

By leveraging a CRM solution, you and your employees can stay on top of critical, granular information that helps you to keep customers satisfied. Furthermore, you can elevate the way that you engage with your customers.

The digital transformation is creating a business environment where enterprises are continually evolving. As market competition increases, it will compel more business leaders to operate dynamic organizations.

Technology empowers you and your employees to satisfy customers beyond their expectations time after time. Now more than ever, it’s necessary to embrace technology – or risk getting eclipsed by your competition.

Now is the time to give employees the tools that they need to perform optimally. It’s also time to think about creative ways to upskill employees for the emerging tech revolution. By investing in your employees and technology, you can help to ensure the long-term sustainability of your enterprise.

