4 of the best free YouTube downloader sites and apps for 2022

It may be frustrating when you try to watch YouTube videos in an area with no 5G connection or Wi-Fi. The videos won’t play, or they’ll lag and buffer the whole time if they do.

You could always purchase a Premium YouTube subscription to save videos and keep them stored within the app — but what if you just don’t want to add another paid subscription to your already-growing list?

Thankfully, there are some free YouTube downloader sites and apps you can use to download videos and watch them offline. Using these apps allows you to gain more control over storing your downloaded content.

The 4K Video Downloader is compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux. It works well for quick, hassle-free YouTube downloads, has a simple user interface, and allows for customization. One highlight of the software is that it’s free of ads.

All you need to do to download videos from YouTube is plug in the video’s URL and select an output format and location.

This is one of the best YouTube downloaders out there. However, it’s important to note that the free version of Any Video Converter limits you to download only one video at a time. However, you may not mind taking extra time to download videos because it’s free.

This YouTube downloader also comes with a basic, built-in video editor. It allows you to crop the video you’re downloading, add special effects and even add overlay text. The user interface is not well-liked, but you will benefit by taking some extra time to learn it.

The WinX YouTube Downloader is useful for downloading videos from Facebook, Vimeo, and DailyMotion. It also allows you to download more than one video simultaneously, so you don’t need to spend extra time assessing the videos you want to watch offline.

You need the video URL to download a video with the WinX YouTube Downloader. Paste it into the field, choose an output format and location, and select your quality settings. It’s simple, quick and easy to use.

The final free YouTube downloader site is Free YouTube Download, and it’s one of the best, most simple ways to download your videos for later viewing. You can do more than one video at a time and convert it to several different formats.

Keep in mind this one drawback — you can only download videos three minutes long or less.

It’s important to know what tools are out there that can simplify the process, regardless of why you’re downloading YouTube videos. Consider using some of the tools listed above.

