4 solutions to recover older versions of Word documents

Microsoft Word is the most widely used word processing software on computers. As a matter of fact, “word” has become synonymous with word processors in the computer world/fraternity.

Jotting down an extended essay in MS word and delete the text by accident before saving the accident. We just might have described one of our most common fears that keeps pondering over us.

Sometimes you might need an earlier version of the document, with content in a specific manner. Thankfully you won’t need a time machine to get back to the version of your word document.

There are several ways to revert to the earlier version of Word document. Let’s discuss them below.

Solution #1 – Recover Old Version using Default Feature

Microsoft is all familiar with the standard-issue at hand. Power failure, computer crash, and other timid reasons can cause data loss on a Word document.

If you have saved the file beforehand.

1. Head to File > Info

2. Find the Manage Documents option under which chose the file, which is labeled.

3. The top bar on the opened file will have a Restore option. Select it so that it will overwrite any previously saved versions.

If you haven’t Saved the file yet

1. Head to Files > Info > Manage Document > Recover Unsaved Documents



2. Select the file that you wish to restore and then click on Open

3. The top of the opened file will have a Save As option. Use the option to save the file at the location of your choice.

Solution #2 – Previous Versions of Files

Windows 7 onwards, Microsoft has started shipping out a rather useful feature called the Previous Versions. It saves/records the previous versions of your file and lets you revert to them at a point in time.

Here is how you can enable it on Windows 10. It is generally turned off by default.

1. Head to the Start search and type “Backup Settings.” Enter the system settings’ result.

2. The backup wizard will appear on the screen. Click on the “+” sign that reads Add a drive.





3. After adding a drive, file history will start archiving the data. You can toggle between on/off with the slider button that is appearing on the screen.

4. Click on More Options that is given under the on/off slider. It will take you to the Backup Options where you include folders and choose the frequency of backup operations.

The top drop-down option on the leftward side will let you decide how frequently you would like to take the backups.

Add a new folder by clicking on the “+” sign from the option given at the bottom of the page.

Scroll down further, and you can also create a list of folders to exclude from the backup.

Now coming back to restore old versions of a Word document, here is how you do it.

Right-click on the word document in which you wish to revert to an earlier state. Click on the “ Restore Previous Version ” from the contextual menu. Now head to the Properties of the document and find the Previous Versions tab. You have three options at hand. Open the document right away, copy the content, and paste it in another document or restore it in the original document itself.



Solution #3- Using Wondershare Recoverit

Suppose you are working on a word document, and after the final draft, you made a final copy of the said document.

Consequently, you permanently delete the original document as it is cluttering up space. Then you remember the minute details that were present in the original document.

It’s time to bring your original document back with Wondershare Recoverit.

1. Download and install Wondershare Recoverit on your computer.

2. Launch the program, and the main recovery wizard window will appear on the screen.

3. Select the drive from where the word document got deleted.

Alternatively, you can also select a folder if you are looking to restore a specific word document.

4. Click on the Start button that is given on the right bottom corner of the window.

5. The document recover will start as it will scan the entire partition or folder to locate the deleted or unsaved word documents.

6. Once the scanning process is complete, it will show the unsaved word documents that can be restored by Recoverit. Furthermore, you can also preview the files before restoring them to remove any kind of ambiguity.

Solution #4 – Use the temp files to Recover Older versions

Windows creates a temporary file of your word document when you are working on it. You can access it and get older versions of the said document.

The general location of the temp file on Windows 7, 8, 8.1 and 10

C:\Users\username\appdata\roaming\microsoft\Word

Username denotes your account name. Replace it with what you have set up during configuration.

Once you find the unsaved files, restore or copy them to a secure place. Moreover, you can learn to recover unsaved Word documents with these solutions.

Conclusion

Recovering word documents is like walking the park if you configure it with the in-built options designed to help in similar scenarios.

On the other hand, the uninitiated, unsaved, and old versions of a word document can be challenging to restore. Therefore, it is recommended to keep a copy of your essential documents on another secure location to ward off several identifiable risks.

