4 ways to boost productivity like a pro

We all have go-to methods that we use to stay on track with our daily routines and goals. Some of us use the classic approach of pen and pad, but most have transitioned over to the tech aspect of productivity. That’s because there are thousands of apps that make this aspect of life easier for us.

Why should you be thinking about increasing your productivity? Simple. The more productive you are, the more successful you will be in return. Here are five apps you need to download right now to get the ball rolling.

1. Evernote

This app is great for productivity because it covers so many different aspects of it. Tons of college students use this app because it’s excellent to keep research and notes bundled together under individual sections.

Evernote’s coolest features are the ability to read your handwritten notes and store them within the app. It can read eleven different handwritten languages.

You can also clip useful sections of web pages without having a bunch of bookmarks and clutter.

This app is a great little one-stop productivity center, and the best part—it’s a free download.

Slack

If you’ve got a business that requires employees to collaborate regularly, Slack needs to be part of the day to day process in the office!

This app makes communication a breeze. You can create different channels for different projects and different threads that correlate to different parts of the company’s processes, etc.

The app also has direct messages for seamless one-on-one communication, mentions, and even gifs and emojis to bring personality to every conversation.

Slack has a free option for small businesses, but honestly, their paid options are very reasonable, ranging from around $7.00 up to about $13.00 for the standard.

Overall, this app increases productivity, and it makes office communication effortless and fun.

Canva

If you need to create stellar documents for your business, Canva is the way to go. Canva makes creating artwork easy for those of us who aren’t advanced in graphic design.

The app is organized in different sections to let you choose between social posts, logos, sales posters, and so much more. You can do a lot with the free version, and once you start using it, you’ll see why it’s part of many business’s daily to-do lists.

Social media is an essential part of any business these days, and Canva allows you to integrate branding with little effort.

Trello

Some people are confused by all the different card tabs that appear in Trello at first glance. Once you understand the set-up of the app, you see how beneficial it is for project management and productivity.

You can create different boards for just about every aspect of a business, and even your personal life if needed.

Trello has some great features that make it easy to work this app into your daily routine. There’s a Google Chrome extension that allows you to add any webpage into a Trello board if needed.

Also, there are tons of keyboard shortcuts that make it super easy to find any of your boards without having to shuffle through them endlessly. And if you need to assign boards and set up a calendar, you can do this with Trello.

Trello has a great free option with up to ten free boards and if you feel you need to move on up, the starting paid option begins at $10 a month if paid annually ($120).

Things To Remember in Regards to Productivity

The thing about productivity is that you have to find your own groove, your own flow that works best for you. It’s easy to get caught up in confusion and exhaustion thinking about all the things you need to get done.

Stress levels are high these days with everything going on, but don’t let this slow down your progress and productivity!

Make sure you take breaks when you start to feel burnt out or stressed. It’s also helpful to employ relaxation techniques that foster a healthy state of mind, such as mediation, exercise, and even reading.

With this in mind, CBD gummies are a great alternative if you need a little more help on the relaxation front. At the end of the day, the more relaxed you are, the more confident and steadfast you’ll be in your endeavors.

An added bonus is that technology makes this aspect of life that much easier for us these days.

Try a few different apps and see which one works out best for you, and if these don’t work for you, or aren’t the best fit, do your own search and keep looking. Before you know it, your productivity will skyrocket!

