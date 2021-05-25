4 ways to make cloud computing an even better experience for your employees and company

Cloud computing can catalyze the operations of entire organizations and ensure that employees are able to perform optimally in a range of scenarios. Of course, this ideal is only achievable if you deploy every tactic in the book, as otherwise, you could be missing out on the true potential of the cloud.

To that end, here are some approaches which will improve the experience of harnessing the cloud for both individuals and the business as a whole.

Let users access Windows files through the web

One of the main aims of any cloud deployment should be to streamline collaboration between colleagues no matter where they are based, and the best way to achieve this is through providing access to key files over any internet connection and device.

Using a web file server from Centrestack, for example, could empower workers whether they are in the office or operating remotely, and is especially important at a time when making your business more resilient to unforeseen disruptions is no longer a luxury but a necessity.

Ensure adequate training is provided

One unfortunately common mistake that organizations of all sizes make when migrating to the cloud is to embrace all sorts of new services and platforms that promise to deliver major benefits, then neglect the need to actually train employees in their use.

Instead you should aim to deliver the right kind of training to those that will be harnessing your cloud resources from day to day, while also ensuring that this is consistent across all levels of the company.

This is not only useful for improving user experiences, but also in terms of avoiding service fragmentation and also bolstering security.

Automate tedious tasks

The power of the cloud can be brought to bear on all sorts of everyday duties which might normally have been handled manually by an employee, but can now be automated. Whether this is reporting and analytics or customer support handling and lead generation, there are tools out there to transform the efficiency and effectiveness of your workforce.

Most importantly, you should assess your needs based on current workloads and identify areas in which improvements could be made by offloading automatable activities to a cloud infrastructure while still making this a financially viable move.

Test & make changes if necessary

Once your cloud deployment is up and running, it may be tempting to sit back and assume that this will be suitable indefinitely.

In truth, it is better to recognize that no IT setup is perfect, and that you, therefore, need to be willing to test your infrastructure regularly to see whether it is fit for purpose. This in turn will mean that you can make adjustments if needed, as well as plotting out any changes in your needs that might have an impact in months or years to come.

Lastly, ask employees for feedback and listen to any concerns raised, as this can be the most efficient way to root out and address complications with your cloud configuration.

