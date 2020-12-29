4me Includes Amazon Chime for Remote Teams

Amazon Chime, a communications service from Amazon Web Services (AWS), is now available in the 4me service to make it easier for support specialists working from home to collaborate with their colleagues. This makes it possible for specialists who are working on a request or task, to quickly start a video call with another member of their team without first having to leave 4me.

Specialists who are working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic can make use of this new capability to collaborate more seamlessly with their colleagues. Because they can also share their screens during a video call, they can quickly show what they need help with, or how a specific case can be resolved.

This new capability within the 4me service is called 4me Connect. It is available for all 4me customers on the 4me Premium pricing plan. There are no additional charges and no effort is required from customers to activate 4me Connect.

4me Connect also makes it possible for specialists to chat with each other during video calls, which can be especially useful for sharing hyperlinks to specific 4me requests, problems, changes or projects.

Louis Sabbe, Operations Director at SavacoEven says “though all our support specialists already had access to other collaboration tools, having this capability within the 4me service is really helpful. For example, when our service desk adds information to a request, and the specialist who picks up the request has a question, this specialist can see in the request that the analyst who added the information is currently available in 4me and can call this person without leaving the request. This increases our efficiency and reduces the time to resolution for our customers.”

4me is a cloud-based enterprise service management application supporting the Service Integration and Management (SIAM) approach. It allows all parties involved in the delivery of services to work together in an intuitive and secure fashion. 4me enables seamless collaboration across organizational boundaries and offers each organization real-time tracking of the service levels it provides to its customers, as well as agreements it relies on from external providers. For more information about 4me, visit www.4me.com.

Amazon Chime is a communications service that lets you meet, chat, and place business calls inside and outside your organization, all using a single application. Developers can use the same communications infrastructure and services that power Amazon Chime, and add audio calling, video calling, and screen sharing capabilities directly to their applications using the Amazon Chime SDK.

