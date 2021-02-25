5 arguments why UI/UX is important for startups

Even a genius startup idea may not guarantee success. People’s first impression is based on what they see. If a customer finds an app or website too complicated to use or its design too cluttered, users won’t stay a minute longer.

Steve Jobs once said that design is not only about the layout, but also about how everything works. This statement is difficult to oppose. That’s why creating an outstanding UX design for startups is an integral part of a successful presence on the web. It’s no surprise that full-stack developers are sought-after in Silicon Valley.

Everything you should know about UX and UI

Many people confuse UI with UX, or use them interchangeably. But there are differences that you should be aware of.

User Interface

UI is responsible for the visual part, functionality, and, most importantly, user-friendliness. It ensures that users have a positive experience when interacting with a website or app. Ideally, UI helps to convert first-time visitors into long-term regular customers. UI designers may assist in selecting brand colors, help with interface layout and even brand awareness. You may collaborate with them on creating a perfect style for your product or service.

User Experience

UX designers study behavior patterns by tracking user activity. They gather information on what visitors are looking for on a website or app, how long they stay on a page, bounce rates, click-through rates, etc. In addition to that, UX designers study the competitors in the niche. What unique features do they suggest?

Are there any practical patterns that can assist in building a preeminent interface? All this information allows startup owners to build a well-thought-out functional and enjoyable platform as they understand and address customer needs.

Why are UI and UX crucial for startups?

Intensifying brand awareness

Users should be able to interact with and navigate your platform easily, while enjoying a pleasant experience. This ensures the continued use of your platform. Customers prefer platforms that seem to have familiar functionality.

That’s why in order to make navigation intuitive, it would be ideal to utilize usability patterns that are familiar to your customers. It’ll enable them to find what they want faster and with little effort. This, in turn, may result in increased sales. Besides, satisfied customers are likely to recommend your platform to their family and friends.

Additionally, it’s one of the top priorities for a startup to create a logo and brand design at the first stages of their product’s development. That way, people will identify your brand easier and distinguish it from your competitors.

Gathering necessary information

UX designers gather all the necessary information about users. It covers what a user searches for in the first place and how to provide this information faster and easier. If the navigation is clear and a user knows exactly where to find what they want, it will most likely lead to the reduced bounce rates. By being well aware of what users do on your website, you’ll be able to optimize functionality in the best possible way.

Recently, Google has announced an update, which says that the page experience will be taken into account. If numerous users enjoy utilizing your website, it will have a positive influence on the search results.

Maintaining a user flow and objectives

When your website’s UI/UX is planned properly and you know your users’ needs, you’ll have clearer business objectives. Since the user journey is defined, there are small chances of something going wrong. It will also help you avoid unnecessary expenses and wasting of time. Along with that, a top-notch design allows you to create a better product than that of your competitors. An integral part of the UI/UX designer’s work is to analyze your competitors, benchmarks, and the market overall. By doing so, the designers are able to turn their weaknesses into your strengths.

Making a complex system simple

If the functionality of your platform is convenient, it simplifies the user’s interaction even with complex systems, such as SaaS products. In this case, there’s no need for a person to study a lot of extra documentation and video tutorials or bombard your customer support with questions. When a client is able to find what they want with little effort, they will continue utilizing your platform. Besides, it’ll also allow you to attract investors easily. After all, the commonly used web resources, such as Netflix, Uber, Airbnb hit the market not because of their complexity, but because of great UI/UX.

Your MVP also requires a good UI/UX design

Many startup owners neglect to consider UI/UX design at the early stages because they see it as additional expenses. They believe that it is essential to create a working product first and then hire a designer. Yet, not having a great UI/UX design from the get-go may cause a lot of difficulties for your product later on.

Gather information about what your target audience wants and which features can be omitted. Understanding your users and their needs is crucial as it guides you in every aspect of your product development. UI/UX designers have to be part of your team from the very beginning. Their research determines the users’ response to your MVP so you can make an informed decision about what has to be done next.

Conclusion

To sum it up, considering UI/UX design at the early stages of your startup launch is essential. UX designers provide you with the necessary information about your target audience’s demands, competitors’ products, while UI designers are responsible for brand awareness and the visual appeal of your website or app.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: