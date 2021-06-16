5 best Android battle royale games in 2021

The mobile editions of Fortnite and PUBG jump-started the shooter revolution on Android. Today, these battle royale gems are all the rage, but they have competitors. Not everyone is happy about simple narratives and long play times. Discover the five best games in this genre today.

All of these hits are free to play, which is a major advantage. They are praised by popular review platforms like TopApps, and user feedback is excellent. Try them now and pick your favorite.

Battlelands Royale

This is a third-person shooter with 32 participants. The matches last between 3 and 5 minutes. Aside from the scale, the game is fairly conventional. You need to find items, use them against your opponents and try to survive. There are upgrades, shrinking, and other standard features.

Call of Duty: Mobile

This is the most polished battle royal adventure you will find. There are different PvP modes, including one with 100 players. You will find plenty of weapons, customizable options, and additional characters. This game had the largest mobile release of all time for a good reason.

Creative Destruction

This adventure is reminiscent of Fortnite so much that some players regard it as a copy. However, Creative Destruction is still very decent. There is a vast map with a mix of landscapes and matches between 100 rivals.

Users can create and destroy items. In addition, you will easily switch between the first- and third-person perspectives. Note that owners of mid-range phones can encounter some glitches.

Fortnite

Like most games in the genre, this smashing hit includes a 100-player mode. You land on an island, look for weapons, create your armaments, and defeat opponents. The crafting element makes it superior to most competing titles.

The data is synced seamlessly between the desktop and console versions, so you can take all of your skins with you. Despite minor glitches, the game is much better than before. You do not have to sideload it, as it is now found in the official Play Store.

Guns Royale

In terms of mechanics, this game is quite conventional. Upon landing, you find yourself in a massive shootout with other players in a shrinking zone. At the same time, Guns Royale is special.

The key difference is the shift to the three-quarters isometric style view. You can detect rivals in hidden places (e.g., behind corners). Finally, AR technology creates a unique, memorable experience.

The Bottom Line

These are the most prominent battle royale titles for your Android. The genre is engrossing, and the best shooter adventures are now a tap away. Choose between mobile versions of your favorite PC games, and discover new mobile titles with a fresh perspective on the classic genre.

