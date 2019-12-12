Are you on the hunt for the best repository management tools? A repository manager generally refers to a software tool designed to optimize the storage and download of files (usually binary) used in software development. It acts as the main hub of space where all the data is contained.

Software developers must know basic programming language in order to use a repository manager. A repository is highly convenient and beneficial as it acts as a simple way for a developer to build and store data. For example, if you’re creating an app and find yourself in need of more storage space, you can simply write a repository implementation.

With so many different programs and tools out there, it can be difficult to narrow down which repository manager is best for you. If you’re a developer stuck in this position, fret not. We’ve rounded up the 5 best repository management tools that will make programming a breeze. Please note that these tools are listed in no particular order.

Apache Archiva (Open Source)

Apache Archiva markets itself as the perfect software to compliment build tools such as Maven, ANT, and Continuum. Whether it’s a personal repository or an enterprise application, Apache Archiva can accommodate your needs as a developer.

Apache Archiva offers a slew of functions to make programming as simple as possible. These actions include:

Remote repository proxying

Security access management

Delivery

Browsing

Building artifact storage

Indexing

Usage reporting

Extensive scanning

And more

Cloudsmith Package (Commercial)

Cloudsmith Package offers a range of solutions for Dev, Ops, and Vendors. The company’s slogan, “build by engineers, for engineers,” embodies Cloudsmith’s values aimed at making the lives of developers and programmers easier with a solution-based platform.

The list of solutions Cloudsmith offers users to marshal their artifacts include malware scanning, custom signing keys, and a Slack workspace to allow users to easily communicate with their team remotely.

In terms of raw file repositories, here’s what Cloudsmith Package features:

In-depth access logs

Granular access controls so you can have control over the tiniest details.

Repository entitlements: control who has read-only access to your package.

Private repositories: only authorized clients and users can access your repository.

Upstream proxying: reduces the amount of external repositories and protects your software and servers from downtime or slowness.

A downside to Cloudsmith is that it is a commercial software, meaning it is privatized and requires payment for a subscription.

JFrog Artifactory (Open Source or Commercial)

JFrog makes development painless with both open source (JFrog Aritfactory Open Source) and commercial (JFrog Artifactory Pro) offerings for flexibility and convenience.

JFrog’s helm repository feature integrates neatly with your universal Helm chart solution to transfer data from the user to the cloud. Here are a few selling points that make JFrog an easy choice:

Privacy

Access control: cache, aggregate, and access Helm charts.

High availability

Significant scalable storage

Full automation of Helm charts using a REST API

Enterprise option for larger teams

Universal: supports all major package formats.

MyGet (Commercial)

MyGet is a popular repository manager that advertises itself as secure and universal. It is one of the most popular tools, trusted by companies such as Microsoft, BMW, Siemens, and Johnson Controls.

What makes it so popular? MyGet integrates with your existing source code system, ensuring consistency and governance. All packages are secured at a single endpoint for convenience and organization. No matter the source (Bower, Central, Maven, etc.), they are proxied into one URL. MyGet also features package mirroring, enabling users to make deep copies of package contents, metadata, and dependencies.

On top of that, MyGet makes repository management a breeze with continuous integration. Using build servers, MyGet compiles your code, runs tests, and creates package artifacts. If you have your own build server, MyGet will integrate with it.

Of course, you must ensure your work is secure from the online world. MyGet understands this, which is why it has a Shift Security Left feature that catches potential threats, acting as a net or filter for your work. The program’s user-friendly interface showcases a breakdown of potential threats using visuals. Here, users can see the percentage of packages with vulnerabilities against the percentage of packages without vulnerabilities.

The big selling point with MyGet is that it is flexible and integrates with other software and programs. The downside is it is a paid commercial service.

Sonatype Nexus (Open Source or Commercial)

Rounding out our top repository management tools is Sonatype Nexus, listed as the world’s #1 repository manager. Here’s why:

Offers clarity, facts, and details behind all of your components, binaries, and build artifacts.

User-friendly interfaces simplify the process of distributing to developers.

Used by over 100,000 organizations globally.

Universal support for all popular formats.

Enterprise control for build artifacts and binaries.

Repository health check that lists components that need remediation in the order of severity.

World-class customer support

Open source or commercial options

And more!

Now that you have these tools under your belt, you can make an informed decision the best repository management tool for you. Which will you pick?

