5 best sat nav apps for driving in Europe

It wouldn’t be a real road trip without a few wrong turns, but to avoid any total disasters, investing in a reliable sat nav app for driving in Europe is a good idea.

Smartphones have removed a lot of stress and frustration when traveling, no longer are we relying on crumpled up road maps and out-of-date sat navs that have no knowledge of new roads and end up sending you into the middle of a lake. Unfortunately, that has been known to happen to some unlucky travelers.

So, you’ve got your car hire sorted and you’re ready to hit the road. But, just before you do, download these five handy apps to ensure a smooth road trip with plenty of good times as you sing Whitesnake at the top of your voice…

An obvious – but well worth a spot on this list – is the ever-faithful Google Maps app. This app is handy as it can also work offline, so if you’re in a sticky spot with little to no signal, you’ll still be able to reach your destination without too much bother.

The only downside to running this app offline is that you won’t receive live traffic updates which could be a pain if you end up sitting in traffic but hey, it’s better than getting completely lost.

HERE WeGo is a free app which will help you to meander around any of its 1300+ city’s seamlessly with its intelligent navigation service. Whether you’re driving yourself, or looking for a nearby taxi, bus or train, HERE WeGo will provide all the information you need to make it from A to B.

You can find out everything you need to know about your journey before you head out, even down to ticket prices and parking. The app can be used offline in over 100 countries but, for more effective journey planning and updates, you’ll need to enable your 4G.

This app, available for both Android and iOS, is perfect for road trippers, combining free offline navigation, live traffic updates, voice navigation and local points of interest powered by TripAdvisor, Foursquare and What3Words.

One of the handy features of this app is the community aspect, where you can help fellow drivers by sharing any incidents with the Navmii driving community. The speed limit element is also quite handy for driving abroad if you’re unsure on limits and national speed limitations.

Speaking of community, Waze has very much honed in on the community aspect with this popular app. The community decides on the best routes, sharing insights and updates with fellow Waze users. With regular reports on incidents, police presence and traffic jams to keep everyone on the app informed and on the best route.

The app is also handy for finding the nearby cheapest prices for gas, making it a good option if you’re looking to save money as well as time and stress.

As you may have gathered, this app is made specifically for road-trippers and travelers in mind, combining tonnes of useful information all into one. Not only will the app find you the best route, but it will also recommend suggested stop-offs, diners, and attractions. You can share your road trip plans with your fellow travel amigos who can then suggest and make any changes to your plans. A must-have for regular traveling folk and vanlifers.

Now you’ve downloaded these apps, you can start driving confidently across Europe.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: