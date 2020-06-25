5 best social media platforms to market on

While everyone knows the importance of marketing in a successful business, social media presence (and subsequently marketing in that area) is an often overlooked aspect in traditional marketing ideals. Many people assume they can simply skip social media if they have good content or products, but that is simply not the case in today’s world.

If we look at how much of our day-to-day life is taken up by various social media apps, we soon understand why it’s important to tap into that market as a business. And in this article, we’ll be looking at the best social media platforms to market on, regardless of your business type.

Facebook

Facebook automatically takes the top spot with 2.20 billion monthly active users. This platform has around 1.5 billion active users in a single day – easily the best user presence you’ll find out there. Having a Facebook business page for your brand allows your customers to leave reviews, thus improving your credibility. Users can find various information about your business all in one place with your Facebook business page. It’s also a place where a customer can directly ask you for answers and clarifications about your business either through messenger or comments. It’s a great place to engage with your audience.

YouTube

Many don’t think of Youtube as a social media platform, but with its 1.9 billion strong monthly user base, YouTube is one of the best places to market your business. We live in an increasingly fast-paced world, which limits one’s patience for reading long articles. Most people today prefer a smooth visual, as it’s less taxing. And that’s exactly what YouTube can provide. There are different ways to utilize Youtube, including paid ads, company channel and Youtube influencer partnerships.

Instagram

Instagram comes as a close third, with roughly 1 billion monthly users. Instagram, like YouTube, is a highly visual app, and as such, is a great place to engage with your audience. By using relevant hashtags on your content, you can reach more accounts. An Instagram business profile is easy to use and highly efficient. This account allows you to see detailed insights and analytics to determine when the best time to post is, and what kind of content has the most reach.

Twitter

With a far smaller presence (just 330 million monthly active users), Twitter is a highly vocal platform. As a business owner, you should use Twitter to share updates, and connect to your followers with new blog or website content. Twitter is very fast-paced, so it’s important that you post consistently, so as to maintain relevance. Through its trending feature, it also allows you to see what users all around the world are talking about and make your voice heard.

Tumblr

With roughly 400 million monthly users as of August 2019, Tumblr is a great way for your business to reach a younger audience since the majority of Tumblr users are between the ages of 16 and 34. However, it is a bit trickier getting into, as it’s more niche than the other platforms we mentioned. So if you do decide to market on Tumblr, take some time to learn the ropes.

All of these social media platforms are great to market your business on. If you need help jump-starting your social media marketing campaign, there are many services a local agency can offer.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

