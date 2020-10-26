5 clues you need to hire a web designer

Wouldn’t it be great to have a top-notch website that has incredible user experience and the latest design trends? With businesses big and small jumping on the digital bandwagon, it’s never been so important to ensure your website is up to scratch with your competitors. If your visitors bounce off your site, or if it doesn’t provide them with the relevant information, then you can say goodbye to the possibility of them returning. Find a local website designer.

If you feel like your website might need a shakeup, then here are five clues that you need to hire a web designer to bring it back to life.

Poor design

Yes, it’s an obvious one, but so important. A poor web design will cause visitors to leave your website quicker than it takes for you to read this sentence! If you’re trying to run a business through your website, then it’s even more important to optimize its design, as failing to do so could cost you, potential customers. After all, first impressions count. You need to consider every aspect of the design process, from typography to color schemes. It’s important that your website’s design reflects your brand image, too, as this will help visitors to remember your company.

If you’re confident that your website design is fantastic, always consult with a web designer, as you might not even notice poor design elements dragging it down. They’ll be able to dig deep to identify and resolve even the tiniest of issues, as design goes far beyond colors and fonts alone. A key consideration should be user design, which determines whether visitors can easily access the information they’re looking for. If they can’t, they’ll simply jump to the next available website.

Low visitor count

Establishing your website to increase visitor numbers isn’t something that happens overnight. A lot of time needs to be invested in the design to encourage people to visit and share your website. Low visitor count can often be traced back to poor SEO. SEO stands for search engine optimization and is the art of improving a website’s search rankings on Google.

If your content is irrelevant or your site navigation is unclear, you’ll never climb up the page ranks. If your page isn’t ranking highly, you may need a web designer to carry out a total website design refresh, covering everything from technical SEO to content.

You’re not an expert in web design

While web building tools such as Wix and WordPress have made it easy for everyone to create their own website, most of us aren’t experts in web design. If you need your website to serve specific functions for your business, a pre-built template on Wix might not meet your requirements. You may need a qualified web designer to come in and ensure each of your pages fulfills the needs of your business. They’ll also be experienced in dealing with all sorts of issues that can crop up, from slow page speed to glitchy navigation.

Low Conversion Rate

A low conversion rate is one of the biggest signs that your website is failing your business. If your website is professionally designed with all of the relevant features and information, it can bring your conversions through the roof. If your conversions are still extremely poor, you may need to get a web designer in. A poor conversion rate can be caused by a variety of factors to do with your website, including poor navigation or website menu. You should make it as easy as possible for users to shop easily with you. If it isn’t, they’ll simply move onto the next website offering a similar service.

Final Words

As much as we’d like to think our website is performing brilliantly, sometimes you need to swallow your pride and accept you need to call a web designer in. The number one way of knowing whether you need an expert is looking at your conversion rate and visitor count. If they’re slow, there’s no better indicator that you need to hire a professional web designer.

