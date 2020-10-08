Launching your own business is no easy task. There are many different things to consider, from what you’ll sell, to how you’ll sell it, and how you’ll get the word out. However, compared to running a business, setting it up is easy. Once you have your business up and running, the challenging task of figuring out how to grow it begins.

This process is the same whether you are looking to grow it for yourself or list it as an online business for sale. You need to put the right foundation in place, otherwise, your business will get stuck on the starting line.

If you want to set your business on a path towards success, there are several things you’ll need to check. Spend some time incorporating the 5 essentials for business growth below, and before long you’ll start to see the success you’ve been dreaming of.

A Strong Product

The most essential thing you’ll need for your business to grow is a strong product. If your business isn’t based on a reliable product that people want, the rest of your efforts won’t be nearly as effective. The best thing you can do is take some time and really think about the product you are offering to your audience.

Ask yourself some questions like:

Who would benefit from this product?

What are the biggest selling points?

How could you improve this product further?

What are some complaints you have received about the product?

Answering these questions will not only tell you if you have a strong product but how you can improve it. If you find that the product you are offering to your customers is lacking, you’ll want to take steps to make it better before moving onto any of the other suggestions below. Your business needs a solid foundation in order to grow and that foundation is built upon a strong product.

The Right Team

The next thing you’ll need is the right team. Chances are you won’t be able to grow your business all on your own. You’ll need other people by your side and it’s essential that you choose the right people.

Think about all that goes into the hiring process. You need to search for candidates, interview them, train them, and then integrate them into your business. It costs a lot of time and resources to do, which goes to waste if you pick the wrong person. On top of that, someone who isn’t right for the job will hinder your business’s growth, damaging the business further.

This is why it’s essential that you bring in the best possible people right from the start. This guide offers some great tips on how you can conduct the hiring process. Beyond that, it’s a good idea to regularly review the performance of your current employees. If you find that anyone is dragging things down, you will need to either train them to improve their performance or look to replace them.

A Comprehensive Marketing Strategy

To grow your business, more people need to hear about it. This is where your marketing strategy will come into play, but many businesses make one big mistake. They focus too much on one or two marketing strategies, rather than exploring as many as they can.

If you want to reach your maximum growth potential, it’s important that you explore different marketing approaches. Some strategies you can explore include:

Search engine optimization

Social Media

Inbound marketing or content marketing

Influencer marketing

Paid advertisements online

Word of mouth or referral marketing

Affiliate marketing

All of these strategies may not work for your business. But the only way to know is if you explore what they are all about and give them a test. You can start by looking into your current marketing strategies and seeing which ones make the most sense to transition to. For example, if you’re already doing content marketing, it’s easy to transition this to social media marketing. From there you could explore influencer marketing, then paid advertisements, and so on.

Quick Customer Service

Customer service is a big part of growing your business. You need to not only adequately help your customers, but do so in a timely fashion. No one likes waiting on hold for a customer service call and doing so will only leave them with a worse impression of your business. So if you want to grow your business, you need to find ways to provide better customer service.

One way you can do this is by adding a live chat feature to your website. It allows you to instantly connect with your customers and provide them with an easy way to get assistance. A live chat feature on your website has been shown to improve customer happiness, along with other benefits like reducing your cart abandonment rate.

Adding live chat to your website is typically easy, it’s just a matter of having enough available agents to respond to all your inquiries. If you don’t have enough, consider integrating a chatbot in to help manage some of the load.

Constant Analysis and Adaptation

Finally, you can’t grow your business unless you are constantly analyzing your performance and adapting as you go. Let’s say you decided to implement a live chat feature to improve your customer service. Unless you know the average wait time for your customers both before and after the implementation, you won’t know if you’ve improved anything.

The same goes for your marketing strategies. Did promoting your products on social media increase website traffic? If so, how can you adapt to get even better results? If not, what are you doing wrong? Should you invest more money and time into social media, or would your resources be better spent elsewhere?

Whenever you are going to make a change to your business, you should look for a way to track your successes and failures. The more information you have at your disposal, the better decisions you’ll be able to make.

Keep Your Focus on Growth

Growing any business takes time, but with the right systems in place, it’s more than possible. The key is to set a solid foundation, with a good product, team, marketing strategy, and customer service. From there it’s just a matter of tracking your results and constantly looking for ways to improve. If you can do this over the long-term, you should have no trouble growing your business.

