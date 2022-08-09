5 games you can play right now from your browser for free

There’s no need to spend money on expensive video games when you can play great ones from your browser for free. This blog post will discuss five of our favorite online browser games.

Whether you’re a fan of bubble shooter or strategy games or want to kill some time with a fun multiplayer game, we have something for everyone. So without further ado, let’s get started!

Bubble Shooter is a classic online browser game that is perfect for players of all ages. The game’s objective is to clear the screen of all bubbles by shooting at them with your bubble.

You can match three or more bubbles of the same color together to make them disappear. The game starts easy but gets increasingly difficult as you progress.

There are hundreds of levels to keep you entertained for hours on end. Additionally, if you get stuck on a level, you can always use one of the five help bubbles to give you a boost.

Image: Roblox

Roblox is a massively multiplayer online game with a massive community of players. The game takes place in a giant sandbox where players can create games and play others.

Unlimited content keeps you occupied, whether you’re into role-playing games, racing games, or anything in between.

You can also customize your avatar with millions of different clothes, hats, and accessories combinations. Best of all, Roblox is free to play!

Slither is an addicting multiplayer game where you control a snake and compete against other players to see who can get the longest.

The game is simple but highly addicting, and you’ll quickly find yourself trying to beat your high score. As you play, you’ll unlock new customization options for your snakes, such as different colors and patterns.

Additionally, you can collect power-ups to make your snake longer and give you an edge over the competition.

Shellshock is a multiplayer tank game set in a post-apocalyptic world. In the game, you must battle it against other players in a deathmatch-style battle to see who can be the last tank standing.

The game features a variety of different maps to fight on, as well as various types of tanks to pilot. You can also upgrade your tank with different weapons and abilities to help you survive the battle.

Shellshock is free-to-play and fun for fans of action-packed multiplayer games.

Image: Unsplash

Stug is a multiplayer tower defense game where you must defend your base against waves of enemies. You can build different towers to help you protect your base and upgrade them with other weapons and abilities.

The game also features various enemy types that will test your defenses. Stug is free to play and an excellent option for players looking for a challenging strategy game. There are thousands of great browser games, but these are five of our favorites.

Conclusion

So whether you’re looking for a classic game like Bubble Shooter, or something more modern like Shellshock, we hope you found something on this list that interests you.

And remember, all these games are free to play, so you can start playing immediately! Thanks for reading.

