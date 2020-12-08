5 insider secrets to streamlining application delivery

In software development, the speed of delivery is of the essence. Reducing lead time increases the competitiveness of a brand in the market. Otherwise, a late entry in the market denies a business the competitive advantage of ground-breaking innovation, leading to revenue loss. While speed is critical, companies shouldn’t compromise on software’s stability. A broken or buggy software harms a brand’s reputation, hurting a company’s finances.

Whether on the cloud, enterprise, or mobile, stability in software delivery is pivotal for success. However, software companies face challenges like poor communication, obscure objectives, cyber threats, production downtime, and poor planning during software delivery. Given these challenges, businesses need to devise strategies to streamline software delivery. But how?

Below are some tips to help your business expedite application delivery and expand your customer base.

Increase IT efficiency

Companies need to become nimble and reduce cycle time to attend to growing customer expectations. But how can companies become responsive to these demands? Some companies employ a two-speed approach, where one part of the business is responsive to customer demands while the other part manages legacy systems at the old pace.

Additionally, an application delivery platform can help business owners optimize IT department efficiency. It accelerates innovation by eliminating manual IT configurations, reducing the lead time of getting applications in the market.

Embrace agility

Agility is the buzzword of tech companies these days, and it’s a worthwhile approach for companies seeking to improve collaboration, interaction, evaluation, and adjustment of strategy. According to McKinsey, agility has the potential of enhancing customer experience by at least 30 percent. Other metrics to measure agility success include increased financial performance, employee engagement, and operational excellence.

Maintain visibility throughout the project

A seamless flow of information across departments ensures that co-workers can see what their colleagues are working on. Companies can use task management tools like Trello that enable executives to track progress and promote collaboration among teams, regardless of their location. For best-case scenarios, companies should adequately train teams on project management tools. Otherwise, it can be a waste of resources if the tool is tucked away and forgotten.

Have the right mix of talent

For every stage of software development, deploy the right mix of talent. While employees with high coding talent are an invaluable resource, don’t neglect the importance of soft skills like communication, budgeting, and project management.

Your team should be diverse to encompass both IT specialists and people from the business sector. This staff diversity introduces new perspectives from end-users, viewpoints that software developers could have missed.

Utilize appropriate project techniques

In the heat of agile software development, don’t overlook project fundamentals. Poor planning, unclear goals, and lack of appropriate tools are the leading causes of project delays and budget overruns. A thoughtfully-designed project plan detailing each stage’s expectations eliminates the repetition of tasks, oversights and appropriately allocates duties, eliminating conflicts, and wrongful assumptions.

To finalize

Because software development is often an intricate process, firms can be overwhelmed by competing demands if not proactive. That said, it’s vital that companies put in place all-rounded plans to streamline the application delivery process. That way, companies can introduce applications in the market on-time and on-budget.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: