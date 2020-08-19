5 intro ideas for E-learning courses

Subsequently, e-learning videos require powerful and memorable intros to attract and retain the attention of the target audience. It is critical to improving the success rate as well.

Why is intro a critical component?

The intro screen introduces the course to the target audience. Let’s consider a few factors that explain the need for good intros:

The average attention span of the viewer lasts 7-8 seconds only. The video needs to capture the audience’s attention within the first 10 seconds. Intros can create magic here.

Intro videos set the tone right for the learner’s engagement with the course.

Intro videos help the viewers determine whether the course is suited for them or not. It lets them understand whether the content includes topics that they want to learn.

Intros help viewers to understand the quality of content and delivery in the video.

Intros help to give a professional touch to the video content.

Putting intros and outros in a consistent format helps in brand building as well. You can leverage free YouTube outro maker tools and intro templates to ease up the task.

You only have 60 seconds to grab the attention of the learners! Within the 60 seconds, you need to define what you intend to provide your target audience in the video, create a good impression, grab their attention visually, and encourage them to start learning.

Listed below are a few tips to create a compelling and attention-grabbing intro. Read on to know how you hook your learner to the video by employing smart strategies in intro creation.

Intro Ideas for E-Learning Courses

Use a PV to give a sneak peek

One way to grab the audience’s attention is to include a promotional video that explains the highlights of the course. It provides the learners with a sneak peek of what is included in the video. They can skim through and instantly decide whether they should go further into the course or not.

The promotional video can convey to your audience how great the content is and how easy the concepts are explained in the video.

By highlighting the learning objectives in bold fonts and graphics, you can compel the learner to start the course. You can list down the expected outcomes from the course for the learners to set the expectations right.

Use visuals to captivate

Images and graphics can be used as a powerful medium to hook the learner’s attention. Even the fonts and colors used in the intro screen can engage the learners. For instance, a calming color scheme or imagery can attract stressed online learners.

Apart from grabbing and retaining the attention of the learners, visuals can effectively convey the message you want to communicate to your audience.

While you choose the title screen picture, you can opt for abstract images that learners can easily relate to. Rather than relying on stock images, you can come up with creative snapshots as well. A powerful image can set the tone right for the course.

Motivate the learner using powerful statements

Learners should be motivated before, during, and after the course to create a supportive learning environment. The short intro video should aim at motivating the learner to start the learning process.

There are multiple strategies to ignite motivation in the learner. For instance, you can use a statement from established people in the concerned field. Or you can include a reference to an industry expert.

To make it more fun-filled and engaging, you can use animated characters that speak motivational statements.

Ask questions to excite the viewer

Asking thought-provoking questions is yet another way to create excitement in the learner. You are giving a chance for the learners to assess themselves when you ask them questions.

However, the questions should be non-graded. The purpose of the questions is to engage the viewers, and they should not feel that they are being judged.

On a further note, you can introduce a fun quiz or pre-test, which will help the learner understand the gap between what they know and what they should learn to meet a specific goal. The questions carry a hint about the topics covered in the video. Also, you can provide clues to keep the learner interested in the quiz.

Use catchy headlines to attract the audience

The headline sparks the initial interest in the viewer. The headline should be convincing, intriguing, and attractive enough to grab the attention of the learner. If possible, you can make it emotionally compelling as well. A free intro maker tool like www.videocreek.com/make/youtube-intro-maker lets you insert text in different fonts and eye-catching colors.

The bottom-line

In a nutshell, the quality of the intro determines the success of your e-learning video. Learners are more likely to skip it if the intro is dull or shoddy. On the other hand, an engaging intro keeps your audience hooked to the video. It helps the video to stand out in the crowd while informing the learner how they benefit by joining the course.

With efficient intro maker tools, it has become far easy to create engaging intros for e-learning courses. Go the extra mile for creating a pleasant intro, and that is all you need to hook the learner to your e-learning course!

