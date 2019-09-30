5 killer apps to make money online

So you have some free time on your hands and would like to make some cash on the side without working too much? Don’t worry, we got you covered. We all know that browsing your phone endlessly is just a waste of time, but what if your phone could turn into a money-making machine?

There are people out there who need your free time and opinions on things. They are willing to pay a small amount if you full up a survey, answer a few questions or maybe even try out an app and tell them what you think. If this sounds like something you would consider doing as a secondary stream of income, then here are some great ideas to start with!

Sweatcoin

If someone paid you to get in shape, would you do it? If the answer is yes, then this is your lucky day because Sweatcoin does just that. It pays you to walk and rewards you with one Sweatcoin for every 1050 steps you make outdoors. Sweatcoins can be redeemed for items within the app and the more you walk, the more you will be able to redeem. Simple as that!

Download the Android App | Download the iOS App

Make Money App

Make Money App won’t pay you to walk but it will pay you to watch videos and fill out surveys. With over 5 million downloads, this app stands out in the “money-making” section on the Play Store. It has a very clean interface and very clear instructions on how you can make money using the app. Most of the time it’s watching videos and completing offers so you only need some free time and you can start earning right now!

Download the Android App | Download the iOS App

The Trading Game

This stock trading game won’t reward you with money directly but it will reward you with knowledge on how to make money with trading. The Trading Game which is made by Finance Illustrated (we recommend to check their forex trading pdf to learn the best money making strategies) is designed to provide you with the best forex trading experience while keeping your capital risk-free.

It is a trading simulation app that will provide you with tips and tricks as you progress through the “game”. The more you learn, the more you earn. That is the rule of the game and that rule stands in real life as well. If you ever wanted to become a professional trader, there is no better place to start! Here are a few reasons:

100% Free And Without Annoying Ads

More than 55 different Trading Instruments (stocks, currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities)

Improve your chances of success by up to 73%.

More Than 413 Quiz Questions in Various Levels

Accurate Evaluation Of Your Trading Competence

Inspiring Encouragements for Extra Motivation

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Download the Android App | Download the iOS App

Foap

If you like taking photos on your phone, Foap could be the ideal app for you. This app connects amateur and professional photographers with brands. All you have to do is to be creative and the rest will be handled by Foap.

Upload your photos to Foap

Get community feedback on your photos

Sell your photos to brands

Take profits

If you ever used a social media app, Foap will be a piece of cake. It has a very simple design with an accent on “user-friendly”. You will love it!

Download the Android App | Download the iOS App

Weight Loss Bet by HealthyWage

If you are still not convinced that getting in shape can pay off (in cash) then it’s time to check this one out! Weight Loss Bet by HealthyWage is somewhat similar to Sweatcoin but with a slightly different reward system. The app pays you to get in shape by placing bets on your own weight. There are individual challenges and team challenges. Both of these could get you up to $10k for losing weight and the best part is – you are setting the terms! Here are the main features:

Take and post-victory and before-and-after photos

Participate with a vibrant community for support and accountability

Keep track of your weight loss and your progress toward hitting your goal (and winning money!)

Track your step activity throughout the day

Create and submit your beginning and ending weigh-in verification videos

Access your winnings to cash out or begin another challenge

Download the Android App | Download the iOS App

No matter what people may think or say about making money online, we just proved that this can be done easily if you have some free time on your hands or just want an incentive to get in shape. Watching ads, running, walking, filling up questioners, learning news skills… you were doing all of these for free, maybe it’s time to start turning your hobbies into income streams?

Have any thoughts on this? Any apps you want to suggest? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

