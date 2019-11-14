5 most anticipated CBD launches in 2020

CBD is like the cute, smart, new girl in school that somehow manages to skyrocket up the popularity ladder faster than you can say ‘I play Battleship with my grandma on Saturday nights’, achieves perfect grades throughout, and winds up as a barrister specializing in international law and human rights, and married to George Clooney. Like Amal, CBD seems to keep getting better and better, even when things seem pretty darn perfect already.

And when we ask the heavens why, oh why, some gifted souls get everything while I’m still here in my sweats eating hot dogs out of a can, we might just have to admit that CBD really just is that perfect, flawless even, in true Amal style. Not to beat this analogy into the ground, but CBD has some excellent reasons for its popularity too. It’s smart, it helps people help themselves, and it’s an important part of a larger, very important, the social change taking place in the Western hemisphere.

While these things are certainly true for Amal Clooney as well, for the most part we just want to see what she wore to whichever impossibly glamorous event she last attended, and what she’s planning to wear for next year’s impossibly glamorous events.

CBD is something else that we have whipped into a popularity frenzy, with basically every cafe ever trying to think of something else they can infuse, but we mustn’t forget what makes it so great in the first place. So while looking ahead at the 5 most anticipated CBD launches to tsunami the heck out of our 2020, this guide will also remind us that CBD is much more than just a hot fad. It’s helping make our lives better, and in so doing is exposing a lot about what might need to change in our everyday lives.

Why is CBD So Popular?

CBD’s growth in popularity is like the perfect alignment of stars – widespread legalization, mainstream awareness, and just enough scientific evidence to ignite the collective imagination desperately trying to reach the Nirvana of wellness and escape the drudgery of contemporary life. All-natural, non-psychoactive, a remedy for both the mind and body – CBD helps us gain control and remember ourselves despite the clamor of social anxieties, corporate ladders and absolutely zero time.

CBD, unlike other cannabinoids — such as the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) we know so well — CBD does not produce a ‘high’ or psychoactive effect. This is because CBD does not interact with the same receptors within the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), which receives and translates signals from cannabinoids and helps to regulate functions such as sleep, immune-system responses, pain, and mood. The ECS is the body’s homeostasis gatekeeper, and CBD ‘helps’ the body to use its own endocannabinoids more effectively by translating signals, by either activating or inhibiting compounds in our ECS.

If CBD does end up having any side effects, they are so minuscule, especially when compared with prescription painkillers or antidepressants, that the general public is on board to self educate and take their wellbeing back into their own hands. And, because of the tremendous range of products in which CBD can be incorporated, the possibilities are endless. Popularity breeds popularity and CBD’s increased presence has changed the entire CBD market; some predictions state it could reach $20 billion by 2024. So what CBD products have us really excited in 2020?

Edibles

This one’s been picking up speed for a while now, and with more widespread legalization and an endless canvas of options, CBD edibles cannot be ignored. People want to incorporate CBD into their everyday lives in the hippest, trendiest way possible while still upholding the illusion of wanting to remain ‘discreet’ so they can retain some of the sexy, risque appeal CBD had about five years ago. And, as the emerging CBD restaurant scene can attest to, CBD edibles fit perfectly into our societal shift to take back our wellness, naturally. And as we move into 2020, CBD is shifting more and more away from gummies and into the everyday foods, we need coffee, chocolates, flavored waters and juices, teas, and the occasional beer. Oh, not to mention it’s now incorporated into everything our pets need as well.

Hemp Microgreens

To take edibles one step further, I introduce the microgreen. Not only are we putting CBD into the foods we love, but we’re also beginning to appreciate it as a food in its own right. And, well, why the heck not? Hemp greens, just like their distilled forms, are high in protein, contain 20 amino acids, and have great health benefits: immune-system booster, weight suppressant, ability to lower blood pressure and cholesterol, and packed with Omega-3 and -6.

Infusions

CBD infused products are taking over shop shelves faster than you can say ‘CBD infused lubricant’. From toothpaste to shampoos and conditioners, deodorants and creams, salves and bath bombs, CBD is infusing our lives and this trend is only going to increase with time, strategic marketing, and imagination. Because our Endocannabinoid system is so far-reaching, as a cannabinoid, CBD doesn’t just have to be ingested. It can interact with the ECS through the skin as well and is the perfect ingredient to make any product better for our wellbeing.

Cosmetics

Again, going one step further, CBD cosmetics can only grow as we move into 2020. Cosmetics and CBD are probably the two most popular words starting with a ‘C’ at the moment, and they make for a massively popular combination. CBD cosmetics incorporate an entire ethos into absolutely irresistible little packages, marketing on the side of all-natural, pure, excellent quality with a DIY approach, even selling products that will help you make your own cosmetic blends at home. It seems like in 2020, every cosmetic company is set to jump on board.

Oils and Capsules

I know it may seem outdated, but CBD oils and capsules can be seen as more of a sophisticated and long-lasting trend that only keeps improving in terms of quality tested products. But even here marketers are getting inventive. For the upcoming year, Those oils and capsules are becoming increasingly combined with other popular, natural supplements or vitamins. In this way, the market for capsules and oils can target more specific audiences with specific needs. Restless at night? Try CBD and melatonin capsules. How about overall wellbeing? There’s a CBD/vitamin D capsule out there for you.

2020 is set to be the year when CBD becomes fully mainstream, snuggling into the cracks that need filling in our everyday lives, no matter what they may be. And as they fuel our desires, further research into CBD’s full potential also fuels its deserved position as our most coveted health trend. So go out there and find the CBD product perfectly suited for your needs!

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: