5 must-have tools for work-from-home employees

It is now a normal thing for employees to work from home especially during this period of time when there is the global problem of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, one needs to know that they need some work-place tools that can help them keep in touch with the rest of the employees and even the managers of companies.

Working from home may not be easy unless a company is ready to supply the tools necessary for their employees. Working from home essentially means that one needs remote tools that can connect them to their office desks and be able to work as if they are operating from their offices. In essence, one needs communication tools and other essentials like computers, modems, working desks and tables, and so on.

Before a company implements the work from home policies, they have to search for the essential tools so that they have the right information on what is required for one to successfully work from home. In this article, we shall discuss 5 useful tools that one needs for them to remotely work from home. These are:

Zoom

One of the questions you may ask yourself is what Zoom is and how it is used for remote working. Well, it is a cloud-based application used for video conferencing where one can virtually hold meetings with the rest of their group. You can use it for audio or video collaboration. With this program, one can collaborate on programs, record sessions, annotate, or even share on one another’s screen and do even more. For one to use zoom, they need to just follow a few steps and they can be using it in a few minutes. The first step is to create a Zoom account and download the Zoom Meetings software. You can create a free Zoom account or the Pro account that costs $14.99 per month. You will be happy to note that Zoom can be used for desktop or mobile.

A standing desk

A standing desk is also known as a stand-up desk and is a specially made desk that allows one to work as they stand. It is made in such a way that it enables one to be comfortable as they work on the desk and avoid too much sitting. Many advantages come with the use of a standing desk. It reduced calories and one will not become obese. Working while you stand will help you avoid diseases such as high blood pressure, heart problems, and so on. It is also good for the backbone. Remember that sitting too much while you work harms your posture.

Xtra-PC

One of the things we all do not want when we work at home is a slow computer. This is a common problem with Windows and Macs PCs when they age. As such, you need to find a way to make the computer fast enough to make your work easy, fast, and convenient. It is frustrating to have to wait even for the browser to open so that you can connect to the internet and start working. This is where Xtra-PC comes in. This cool USB gadget will help your lagging and slow PC become faster as it overrides the existing Operating System so that you can work with the petty-tricked Linux OS. You will be happy to note that this program will work with your PC or laptop and therefore save you the hassle of acquiring a new PC.

Noise-canceling earbuds/Headphones

To work at home, you do not want any distractions and this is where noise-canceling earbuds or headphones come in handy. You will need to constantly communicate with the rest of the team members as you work from home. Whether you want to make calls to them or communicate through the apps, you want a pair of earbuds or headphones that can help you achieve this. Noise-canceling headphones are good for this purpose. There are many affordable brands of noise-canceling headphones that you can buy. These can be sourced from Sennheiser, Sony, Bose, and so on. You can search online for what is suitable for your specific work-at-home needs.

Virtual Private Network

Also known as a VPN, a virtual private network is a good thing to have when you are working from home. It gives you extra protection so that hackers do not mess with your work. What it does is that this software will create a secure connection with your network and that of your company or team. One can subscribe to suitable VPN networks or have such provided by their companies for security of their work.

