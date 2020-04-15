5 productive ways to spend time online

Got more time on your hands than usual? The Internet is a powerful tool. It’s nearly impossible to be bored when you have access to the Internet.

If you’re looking for more productive ways to use your time spent at home, all you need is a computer, and you’ll have enough things to do to keep you busy.

Here are our top recommendations for productive ways to spend your time online.

Educate Yourself

Just because you’re not in school anymore doesn’t mean that education should stop. It’s always good to learn new things and keep your knowledge sharp. The Internet today makes it easier than ever to learn anything you want, and most of the time, it can be free!

Get started by researching any topic that you’ve always had an interest in but never had time to look up. You can dive deep into YouTube videos on the subject, or even browse around online for available courses that you can enrol in.

You can take a class you always wondered about or learn a new skill to add to your repertoire – the sky’s the limit!

Add to Your Resume

There’s never a bad time to add to your resume, and that includes now. Rather than choosing something you think you “should” do, instead ask yourself what you’ve always wanted to do but never have. Maybe that means getting a Contractor’s license without any experience or becoming a certified life coach.

Wherever your interests lie, look around the Internet for certifications or courses you could take that would look good on your resume down the road. You’ll be able to diversify your experience and make yourself more marketable.

Get Digitally Organized

If you’ve got a few hours that you’re looking to kill, why not do a virtual spring cleaning? Our devices can quickly get bogged down with all the videos, pictures, and documents we store. But how many of those items do you need? You can get rid of what no longer serves you and neatly organize the rest for easier access and storage.

If you don’t have a lot of storage on your device but would like to hold on to your old digital assets still, consider using an additional storage device like an external hard drive. That way, you still have ownership over your precious pictures and files without taking up valuable device space.

Shop Smartly

Shopping online is a great way to find deals and get things delivered to you with little interaction. Use coupon and discount sites to find codes for free shipping, BOGO, or discounted prices on your favorite items. Then, get them shipped straight to you without having to leave your house.

Before you buy, cross-reference other retailers online to find the best deal. Take your time, and you’ll only benefit from the savings.

Donate or Make a Few Extra Bucks

There are easy, mindless ways to make a difference online when you’ve got nothing else to do. For example, freerice.com lets you play an easy vocabulary game while donating food to those who need it.

You could also earn yourself a few extra dollars by taking online surveys or doing small, menial tasks for someone as a virtual assistant. Checking the job boards to see which companies are hiring for remote work is also an excellent way to find extra income streams.

Using the Internet to Your Advantage

We’re lucky to have all the opportunities the Internet brings right into our homes. Without much effort, we can learn something new, beef up our career credentials, make extra money, save a few dollars, or feel like we have our things organized.

If you’re wondering what you can do right now, we hope the above suggestions sparked some inspiration for online activities.

