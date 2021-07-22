5 side hustles every tech enthusiast should try out

You’ve probably explored ways to leverage your skills and expertise into a side job to supplement your income in today’s gig economy. This is a prudent step that won’t only increase your profits but also your visibility. While technical skills may offer a feasible and practical route toward a complete career shift, it doesn’t have to be that drastic.

Suppose you’re someone looking to complement your day job with an alternative income stream or a retiree looking to supplement a fixed income. In that case, there are side hustles you may try. There are many opportunities for a tech enthusiast like you. Here are some of those:

IT Consultation

The majority of companies rely on internal resources to install and operate new technologies. The approach may initially succeed since the majority of professionals have some level of IT training. However, some circumstances need to hire experienced IT consultants to manage a business’s technology.

Businesses hire consultants when they either lack the necessary knowledge in-house or run into a roadblock with their in-house staff. It might be the development of an application, cloud migrations, or another challenging project.

There’s an excellent opportunity for consulting. You may want to go over Sam Ovens consulting accelerator review and get inspired from their online course on how you can make a great deal of money through IT consultation as your side hustle.

Promote IT Related Products Or Services

You may establish your own affiliate business by selling IT-related products or services of reputable companies. Given that you’re a tech enthusiast, you won’t have any issues on how you can promote products you’ve tried or any tools or services you believe are worth promoting.

Affiliate marketing is a well-known strategy for increasing sales and generating substantial internet income. The current trend toward less conventional marketing techniques has been beneficial for both companies and affiliate marketers.

You can learn about The Wealthy Affiliates from online training programs so you’d know how to start promoting IT-related products or services as one of the best side hustles as a tech enthusiast.

Technical Support

You may start up as a freelance IT support if you’re up to date with technical knowledge. Many IT support specialists start outperforming a little freelancing work in their leisure time while still hanging onto a full-time job. Suppose you’re thinking of doing this as your side hustle. In that case, it’s a good idea for independence and flexibility in boosting your take-home income.

As technical support, you need to maintain computer and online functioning according to customer specifications and provide assistance through email, phone, chat, and on-site to organizations needing part-time technical support.

Web And App Development

If you’re already a developer, you’ve either worked for the same business for years or hopped from job to job each year. Or, if you’re a tech enthusiast, you’re probably searching for an IT job to develop a skill set that will enable you to work on your terms.

As a freelance web and app developer, you establish a high-value position for yourself. As you’re getting started, on the other hand, maybe challenging as you must be rigorous with yourself. Your job is accountable for designing, developing, and updating websites, from layout to functionality, according to a customer’s requirements. Suppose you have the skills to build websites that are aesthetically attractive with simple navigation and a user-friendly design. In that case, this side hustle is for you.

Software Quality Assurance Testing

Quality assurance testing is critical throughout the software development process. It helps organizations save money and effort by identifying defects and mistakes early in the software development life cycle. Companies are looking for freelancers to do these tasks rather than hire a full-time job for this position.

You can look for a side hustle as a software QA tester to conduct tests on websites, apps, and software programs to detect code errors and defects. Additionally, you may discover jobs that need you to visit websites and document your inputs as you navigate through them, searching for mistakes, design faults, and so on.

Conclusion

If you’re working full-time, you need to check the policies of your present company if it’s alright to have other side hustle. Make sure that you’re not buried in your conditions of employment with the non-compete provision.

Lastly, think about your health. It may be good to dive into a side job for another couple of hours per week. It’s excellent for the money, but maybe it’s not for your health. These are the factors you need to assess before looking for some opportunities that await you. Nevertheless, you’ll never run out of options if you want to look for some side hustle as freelance work that would augment your income and enhance your tech skills.

