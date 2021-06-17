5 steps to successfully implementing automation in your organization

40% of large businesses completely automate at least one business process, and you should, too. Modern businesses are continually looking for ways to improve performance and gain a competitive edge. They want to make the most of their resources.

Automation makes all the difference.

It allows companies to leverage the power of technology. That’s why more and more organizations are automating their business processes. Automation cuts costs, decreases the room for human error, makes businesses more productive, allows employees to be more creative, and streamlines workflows.

The business world has come a long way. There are now better ways of doing business—and doing it more efficiently. A business process management system has become one of the enablers of business agility, productivity, profitability, and control. If you’re thinking of adopting automation, follow these 5 steps to implement it effectively.

Identify the Tasks and Processes That Need to Be Automated

Business process automation is vital in modern day business as it leads to increased efficiency and productivity. It also helps organizations to serve customers in a quick and organized manner. Customers love excellent service, it’s what determines whether they do business with a company.

Business automation software allows organizations to reduce the cost of automated job processes by 30-40% and to improve their efficiency. But if you want to embrace automation and make it work, you have to automate the right tasks and processes.

Some business processes that can be automated include:

Hiring process

Employee onboarding

Employee analytics and retention

Auditing

IT support tickets

Transcript requests and processing (in colleges and universities)

Claims processing

Accounts receivable

Purchase orders

Customer support

Logistics and supply chain management

Operations management

Pebble automated its invoicing system because it wanted to save money. The company now saves more than $8,000 on paper each year because almost all its invoices are handled electronically. Know what you’re automating and why you’re automating it.

Define Your Business Goals

Setting business goals is important for many reasons. It provides a way to measure success and ensures that all employees are on the same page. Most businesses have these common goals.

To provide excellent customer service

To ensure employees and resources are productive

To hire top talent and retain it

To have mission-driven core values

To enjoy sustainable growth

Goals define what your company truly wants to achieve. By outlining them, you ensure that the company is on the right path and focus on the steps that will help you to achieve the goals.

Look at your current company goals and find out how automation can help. They must align with the bottlenecks the organization is looking to eliminate. You must also come up with a method to measure success to see if the goals have been achieved.

Find the Right Automation Software

Each company has many operational workflows that take too much time or involve many people: processing invoices, sending marketing emails, updating client accounts, and launching internal operations in departments. These repetitive tasks are exhausting for employees and don’t require advanced technical skills.

Business automation software helps simplify the progression of complicated tasks. It makes information transfer smoother, streamlines different processes, and monitors task progression in real time. It also reduces costs by allocating resources efficiently. With the right software, the possibility of errors is eliminated or reduced to the minimum. Automation allows employees to be more creative and to scrutinize business analytics to increase business revenue.

Machines can work faster and longer than humans, and this increases the production rate. Automation software improves product quality and work reliability. All products are manufactured with the same specifications, and repairs are few and far between.

When organizations use resources efficiently, the result is higher productivity–better product quality, improved worker safety, efficient use of materials, reduced factory lead times, and shorter workweeks for labour. Automated industrial operations increase worker safety. Worker safety is good for business because happy workers perform better.

Prepare Your Employees and Company Culture

There’s one thing businesses often don’t understand when it comes to automation: making a business change is easy, but making employees accept the change and implement it is hard. Remember, it’s your employees who will determine whether automation works or doesn’t

An organization can’t adopt automation without taking its team on board. After getting a business process management system, test and implement it, then train your employees. For automation to be successful, everyone must embrace the process, and the organization must have a culture of communication

Also, it’s worth mentioning that automation sometimes fails because of lack of supervision. Some businesses lose control of their automated processes because they believe that the automation software will do all the work. But this mistake can make what would have been a competitive advantage to be your biggest business failure.

After adopting automation, don’t fire employees. Train them to supervise and control the automation tools. That way, they’ll be able to fix the tool when it malfunctions.

Watch Out for Hiccups

One thing some businesses do wrong is automating big independent tasks and processes. When many independent processes are automated, they become too hard to integrate at a later stage. Yes, Amazon and Domino’s can afford to automate their entire delivery services, but large businesses have many resources at their disposal. Don’t try to copy them.

What you should do is automate the small repetitive tasks first, those that aren’t critical to your business operations–like email marketing. You can automate email marketing and still control your marketing strategy.

You can also decide to automate one process at a time. For example, you can start with email marketing, then move to invoicing, then the hiring process, and so on. Solve one specific problem before moving to the next one. Also, hiccups may happen when you start implementing automation. Look out for them and be prepared to handle them.

Start Automating Your Business Processes

According to research, 74% of organizations are looking for new use cases for automation. They want to boost efficiency, reduce costs, and streamline their processes. Automation streamlines redundant and complex business processes and workflows. It has a great impact on business operations and delivery speed. Monotonous, low-level tasks eat up undue time and effort. Get automation software and make your company more profitable.

