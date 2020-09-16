5 trending minimalist wireless gaming headsets in 2020 

Finding the right gaming headset is not as easy as it may seem. However, by knowing some of the top options that are available, it is possible to have a good idea of what to look for and consider when ready to make this purchase. While everyone is going to have their own preferences, there are a few tips that can help.

One way to find a quality wireless headset is to go to the store and looking at all the different options. Keep reading to find about some of the best of the best options that are available to help ensure the right gaming headset is found and used.

The Logitech G533

This headset is not the most expensive option that Logitech offers. However, it is a gaming headset that offers an array of features and quality audio output and input. For the past few years, Logitech has been pushing wireless versions, and the audio transmission offered by this unit makes it one of the best options available on the market today.

Some of the features offered by this headset are the DTS 7.1 surround sound option and 15-hour battery life. Those qualities make it a great option for gamers who like to have a long-lasting headset.

The Cloud Stinger

When it comes to no-frills gaming headsets, this one is a popular option. There is no RGB, it features a one-piece hinged design, and does not pay attention to the flashier bells and whistles that are found on the headsets that are more expensive. It also offers a good level of audio for the price and a microphone that is ideal for the people a person is playing with to hear.

The Game One Headset

This headset combines high-quality headphones with a clear microphone. This means that even the pickiest gamers enjoy a good experience. The headsets were created based on the better-known Sennheiser 558 headphones and provide a quality microphone and audio performance.

Steelseries Arctis 7

The sound quality offered by this headset is amazing, the microphone is extremely clear, and the build quality is superior. In addition, this is also one of the most comfortable headsets available on the market. It does not matter how long someone plays, the included aerated earcups will not become too hot, and the headband, which features a suspension style, does not cause pain. The microphone can be moved in and out of place as needed to ensure superior comfort and clear communication.

Any Headset with the Antlion MoodMic

This combination will help ensure a gamer has quality sound and voice solutions for their gaming enjoyment. With this combination, it is possible to enjoy all that gaming has to offer, and it is possible to enjoy playing with every one of a person’s friends.

Finding the Right Headset

When it is time to find the right gaming headset and mic combo, there are many factors to consider. Be sure to keep the information here in mind to know what to expect and how to get the desired results from the headphones that are selected. Being informed is one of the best ways to help ensure that everything works well and that there are no issues with sound quality.

