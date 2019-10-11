5 ways 5G will affect our education

One of the most exciting advances people are looking towards with the development of 5G is classroom educational improvement – particularly at the college and university levels. Major cities have already developed tested the technology and are working with companies such as Verizon and AT&T to install towers in other locations across the country.

Immersion Teaching in Each Lesson – VR and AR

Some of the biggest improvements will be seen in the optimization of how video and mixed-reality performs. Low latency, increased speed, and higher bandwidths will ensure that content that may not have processed as well over 4G will now be processed seamlessly.

Students will be able to explore things like the universe or human cells in virtual reality or augmented reality setting, thus enhancing the learning experience by presenting them with content that is immersive and can be touched through the use of sensory hand tools.

Smart Classrooms Will Reduce Wasted Time

Teachers point to menial administrative or routine tasks as the major culprits for wasted time. Everything that does not already occur over the internet (lecture notes, homework assignments, tests, etc.) takes time to prepare and organize.

Teachers will be able to automate most of these responsibilities and commit much more time to the lectures themselves. Students, too, will be able to access information on the spot with fewer, if any, instances of missed or dropped internet connections.

Will Be Able to View Lesson Videos Really Fast

Students today love their videos, and educators are taking notice and adjusting their lessons to include recorded presentations or lectures. This allows students to watch and re-watch course material whenever they want to.

Teachers will likely be able to lecture remotely or can connect with experts from any field no matter what their location in the world. 5G promises capabilities that will allow people to download full-length films in a matter of seconds, so just imagine how quickly shorter videos of 10 – 15 minutes will take to download and view.

Special Needs Students Will Have More Assistance

We’ve all known the difficulties students with special needs face when it comes to classroom learning. Teachers often have to dedicate more time to these students at the cost of others.’ 5G will let students get more one-on-one assistance because it will make accessing information much easier and faster.

Students who need robotic assistance will see an immediate advance in the quality of this kind of help. Programming will be customized to suit students’ individual needs.

Learning Will Be Flexible to Different Styles

There are several different styles of learning, and unfortunately, educators cannot cater to each one on a day-to-day basis. However, with 5G technology, there will be more online resources that can be accessed whenever students require complementary information on top of normal class lectures.

As these resources evolve, they may eventually become a regular part of lectures and be written specifically to address visual or aural learners. And all of this information will be available globally, so there will be no problems working with peers who share the same learning style.

5G technology has begun to make a noticeable impact in the classroom. Cities that have installed 5G towers have already started incorporating the technology for educational purposes. Teachers are being trained in new and presumably more effective methods utilizing the fifth-generation wireless network to enhance the learning experience. Look for it to come to your school district soon.

