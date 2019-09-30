5 website trends to improve your site 2019

Have you put off your web redesign? These are the website trends that are holding strong at the end of 2019.

Your website design matters: 75% of consumers will judge your trustworthiness based on it. After all, when’s the last time you did business with a company that looked like it was built in the 90s?

Make sure that your website is up-to-date on all the latest trends. Here are 5 website trends that are dominating this year.

Custom Illustrations

All the great Web Design companies have custom illustrations and logos on their website. And there’s a good reason. In a world filled with boilerplate website templates, custom illustrations make your website stand out.

Use illustrations to create a unique, cohesive brand image. Even small, subtle icons on your page that are hand-crafted by a graphic artist can make a difference. That’s because each artist has a unique style.

Two types of illustrations that seem to be trending this year: hand-drawn and 3D. Hand-drawn illustrations feel more personal. It can make your brand feel more relatable.

3D illustrations use realism and depth to blur the digital and real worlds together. This flashy style represents innovation and professionalism. Both have their pros and cons, so choose whatever represents your brand the best.

Bold Typography

Bold typography is one of those website trends that keeps coming back. But that’s because it’s both visually appealing and functional. Bold fonts are easy to read, and it makes sure the website’s content is center stage.

Paired with this is a similar trend: massive text that covers the entire screen. It makes sure these particular words grab your attention. And by using only a few words for line, it guarantees your users focus their attention where and when you want it.

White Space

Using white space well is Design 101. But now, designers are actually increasing the use of white space. This makes the items that are present stand out.

With too many items in the visual field, the user feels too crowded, making it difficult to focus on any one thing. Think about the trend towards minimalistic decor and apply it to your web page.

Consider Your Color Palette

Your website’s color palette is crucial: it can affect readership by up to 40%. But what should you choose?

There seem to be two camps: the absence of color or bold, bright colors.

Limiting yourself to one or zero colors can make a design stand out. If you want to capitalize on the minimalism trend, consider using no color at all. After all, black and white design is making a comeback.

In contrast, others are deciding to focus on bright, vivid colors. Bold color choices help differentiate a brand and make their website stand out.

Or you can blend the best of both worlds. Consider a monochromatic design with a different color that highlights key items to make them stand out.

Asymmetrical and Overlapping Design

Finally, gone are the days of a formulaic, grid-designed web page. The goal now is to break out of the grid. Pushing outside of these boundaries and playing with asymmetry makes the items outside of the grid stand out.

Similar to this is the idea of using overlapping elements. These, too, draw attention due to their uniqueness on the page. And they help the user make obvious connections between the overlapping items.

Use These Website Trends Today

Now you know the website trends of the year! Don’t think you can manage to update your website properly? Consider hiring a web design company that can make your website dreams a reality.

