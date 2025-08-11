Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple is about to shake up the budget laptop market, if leaks from reliable sources are to be believed.

As first reported by MacRumors, Apple is gearing up to launch a 12.9-inch MacBook with a starting price as low as $599—hundreds less than the entry-level MacBook Air.

The release could happen as soon as late 2025, or slip into early 2026 if production schedules stretch out.

According to Tom’s Hardware, this new MacBook will reportedly swap Apple’s traditional M-series chips for the A18 Pro—the same processor found in the iPhone 16 Pro.

That means a lighter lift in terms of performance compared to the beefier M4, but the laptop should still be powerful enough for daily tasks and Apple Intelligence features.

One notable limitation: as Macworld reports, the A18 Pro chip doesn’t support Thunderbolt, so users should expect standard USB-C ports only.

On the design front, Apple is expected to keep things ultra-thin and lightweight, with color options that go beyond the usual silver—think blue, pink, and yellow.

As first reported by AppleInsider, the company is aiming to sell between 5 and 7 million units of this new MacBook annually—a move that could significantly boost Apple’s presence in the lower-cost laptop segment.

The big question now: will a $599 MacBook running on iPhone hardware finally make Apple the budget laptop king? For anyone who’s been waiting for a MacBook priced like a Chromebook, this could be the moment to watch.

Is a budget MacBook with iPhone chips the laptop breakthrough we’ve been waiting for, or are the compromises too steep? Let us know in the comments below.

