6 best Windows software that you need right now

With digitalization on the rise, we all crave a productive personal computing experience. What we need is a set of highly efficient, but free software that would make our work seamless.

The internet is overflooded with software, catering to similar services. It might often turn out that your search for the perfect one is tiring and you may end up with a not-so-satisfactory software. We are here to make your work easy by providing a spectrum of some of the best free and useful software that you can easily download on Windows PC.

They are absolutely safe and pose no risk to your computer. Keep calm and download them!

The Best Windows Programs

Listed below is a set of essential PC software that should be on your computer for your diverse range of activities- some tools for music, business, recording, chatting and more!

Media players

Spotify

Love listening to music? Get the audio tools on your PC and groove to your favorite songs any time. If you want a playlist based on your choices and a constant shuffle of music suited to your taste, Spotify is one of the best choices. It offers 50+ million song choices for you to relax. Download the Spotify app for free, or subscribe for $10 per month for an ad-free version. It undoubtedly enjoys its position as the tier one music streaming app.

Download the free Spotify version here.

Other notable computer software in this category include

Audacious – It is an open-source audio player that supports a wide range of playlists and is compatible with Windows.

– It is an open-source audio player that supports a wide range of playlists and is compatible with Windows. Music Bee – Synchronise your music collection across devices, adjust quality according to your own choices with Music Bee.

– Synchronise your music collection across devices, adjust quality according to your own choices with Music Bee. TagScanner– Organise your music playlist and let the tune melt you.

Browser

Chrome

A must-have browser you ought to download is Google Chrome. It is fast, secure, and easy to use, with minimal complexity. Get a personalized experience from news to favorite sites and downloads, optimized upon your preference. Chrome has Google Translate built-in.

Chrome will translate entire webpages to your own language with one tap. Download pictures, video, music, documents and use them offline. Chrome has an automatic security system to protect from phishing and other dangerous sites. Chrome lets you save almost 60% of data by compressing files and also allows a quicker search. Stay productive with all the features offered by the browser. Price? It is absolutely free!

You may also check out the other browsers like Firefox, that provides an unimaginably high number of add-ons and it is customisable. Also, the bowser is free to use.

Video conferencing

So far, yet so close!

Technology has brought in video conferencing and communication apps that prove to be some of the most useful computer software that users should possess. Stay connected, and enrich the bond!

Zoom– For a business meeting, a smooth videoconferencing platform is essential. Zoom is a cloud-based peer-to-peer communication platform. It is easy and reliable, used for business communications, webinars, etc. you can collaborate for projects, and even record the meeting sessions on Zoom. However, a time restriction of 40 minutes is imposed on the Zoom meeting for free accounts.

For a business meeting, a smooth videoconferencing platform is essential. Zoom is a cloud-based peer-to-peer communication platform. It is easy and reliable, used for business communications, webinars, etc. you can collaborate for projects, and even record the meeting sessions on Zoom. However, a time restriction of 40 minutes is imposed on the Zoom meeting for free accounts. Discord– Originally designed to provide a community for gamers to communicate among themselves, Discord too has become one of the most popular video conferencing apps. It is an easy way to talk over text, voice and video. Connect to your friends, stay close and have fun with Discord. Invite friends and enjoy a virtual hangout in plenty of rooms.

Other video conferencing apps that you can also download are Skype, Pidgin, WebEx, and more.

Screen recording

Movavi Screen Recording

It may often happen that your work-from-home is draining you out. Adjusting your time schedule for live events, classes, live webinars may prove to be tiring. Drop your worry! Record the video streaming, and check them out when you have time. Refer to them as many times as you want.

Movavi is a useful PC software that you should have for screen capturing. Download the app, navigate to the tab you want to record. Ensure that other windows are not blocking the recording screen. Choose and crop the frame you want to record, and start recording. After the video streaming and screen recording is complete, edit the video and you can save it as a local copy. The cherry on the cake? It is free to use and absolutely easy to handle.

Download Movavi Screen recorder here for free.

Other screen recording tools like Xbox Game bar, Apowersoft screen recorder, etc are also available and you can use such extension, or built-in tools for a seamless recording of meetings, video streams, webinars, as well.

Storing files

Drop Box

There is never enough space for file storage. Get your PC clutter-free and organize your files, with cloud-based storage services like DropBox. It has a secure infrastructure and you can save files quite easily and reduce your work, so that you can focus on more important matters.

Save your files online and let them sync with your devices. It also allows you to share files with other people without the hassle of attachments. The free version has a storage space of 2GB. Keep a backup of all your important documents effortlessly.

Once you download DropBox, there will be a folder for storage and you can create subfolders within it for organizing your work neatly. Optimize your workflow with smart and secure storage.

Download Drop Box and get organised from today.

There are other file storage services that you may use as PC software, that also are potential rivals to Drop Box.

Microsoft One Drive- Get a sufficiently large storage space for free.

Get a sufficiently large storage space for free. Google Drive- Synchronise google docs on cloud for free.

These were some of the most essential software for your Windows PC. Try them out if you have not used them yet, and share your reviews.

