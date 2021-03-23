6 efficient CRO strategies you can easily implement on your website

In some cases, increasing your website’s traffic shouldn’t be your top priority. But leveraging that traffic to boost your conversions should. We’ll give you 6 actionable tips on optimizing your website for conversions so that you win over new customers and influence their decision to buy.

The average conversion rate is 2.35%. To calculate your conversion rate, divide the total number of conversions by the total number of website visitors. If you happen to find yourself below the 2.35% mark, consider Conversion Rate Optimization.

By definition, Conversion Rate Optimization or CRO is the practice of improving your website’s content to boost your conversion rates.

An important part of CRO is encouraging your website visitors to take a specific action, like buying something from you or completing a sign-up form. So, how can you do that? Well, here are six efficient CRO strategies.

1. Increase Your Site’s Loading Speed

Before we get to the CRO strategies, it’s important to test your website’s loading speed. Why? Well, 53% of users will abandon a web page if it hasn’t loaded within the first three seconds. That’s a lot of potential conversions you’ll be missing out on.

If your website takes longer than three seconds to load, the first thing you’ll want to do is compress its images. To better understand how much image compression could speed up your site, you can run a free compression audit.

2. Use FOMO

FOMO, also known as the “Fear of Missing Out,” can do wonders for your conversion rate, especially if you’re looking to generate more sales. After all, everybody likes to take advantage of a good deal while it lasts.

With that said, try to persuade users to take action as fast as possible by creating limited-time offers or by telling them that you’ve got only a few products left before you’re out of stock.

3. Display Social Proof

With 83% of consumers making their decisions based on recommendations from their peers, displaying social proof on your website will give your visitors that extra push they need to make the right decision.

With that said, make sure to add testimonials, a review section for each one of your products and even a scoring system. Also, don’t forget to add certification badges and logos with the companies you’re working with, as that will let visitors know that your business is legitimate.

4. Optimize for Mobile

With over 50% of all web traffic being generated by mobile devices, having a website that is designed with smaller screens in mind is important. When you’re looking to improve your website’s conversion rate, you have to make sure that the user experience is seamless.

Furthermore, Google considers mobile-friendliness a ranking factor. Mobile optimization will boost your conversion rates while also improving your search engine rankings. You’re basically fixing two bugs with one line of code.

It’s generally best to hire a good web design agency for the job. We advise hiring local companies to avoid any potential communication and time zone issues. So, if you live in Chicago, you should talk to a company that offers web design services in Chicago.

It’s best to opt for a responsive web design when optimizing for mobile. It’s highly efficient, as it adapts your website to any screen size while also being more cost-effective.

If you want to provide a delightful user experience on mobile consistently, think of getting a mobile app for your business. If you live in Texas, check out some of the best Dallas software development companies.

5. Remove Unnecessary Distractions

You should avoid having a website that is packed with information, flashy graphics and all sorts of buttons, as that will do nothing but drive the users’ attention away from where it’s needed: your call-to-action buttons.

With that said, remember to keep your website’s design simple and intuitive. Remove the unnecessary distractions, and make your calls-to-action the main focus points.

6. Do A/B Testing

Remember to do A/B testing constantly. As the name suggests, this process involves testing two different versions of your website so you can see which one performs the best. When A/B testing, only change one thing at a time.

For example, when experimenting with different call-to-action buttons, start by switching the colors around. After you’ve figured out which one works better, you can run a separate A/B test where you tweak your texts or change their placement.

If you were to make all of these changes during the same A/B testing session, you wouldn’t be able to pinpoint which variables have improved your website’s performance.

