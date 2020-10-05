6 mobile marketing tips that help your business grow

Statistics show that mobile users account for more than 70% of all digital media consumed on the internet today. Whether it’s through chatting on social sites like Facebook and Instagram, playing online on Pikakasino, or watching videos on YouTube, this figure shows just how powerful mobile technology is.

For businesses, such a staggering statistic is a game-changer. It opens up new ways and strategies to reach your target audience and attract more customers through mobile marketing.

What is mobile marketing?

Mobile marketing refers to any advertising strategy promoting products or services that target mobile users. With billions of people now using their phones to manage their activities, mobile marketing is one ground that your business can leverage to gain a competitive advantage in the market and rapidly grow your reach.

There are numerous ways to use mobile marketing to run a successful advertising campaign. Here are 6 tips you should try for your business to grow.

Develop a mobile-friendly website

With the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry, users are now looking for good user experience – and that’s why you should ensure that your website is mobile-friendly. You can do this by optimizing your site speed, improving the user interface with premium themes, and improving your navigation menu.

You can also add tools like HTML5 to your site for optimization. Adding a small customized ‘contact us’ form can also go a long way in converting your site’s visitors into repeat customers.

Optimize your content for mobile devices

When posting your content, ensure that your posts are compatible and convenient for mobile phones. Since these devices use a small screen, mobile users expect content that’s precise and straight to the point.

Therefore, use shorter sentences, engaging headlines, and relevant media to deliver high-value content. Additionally, ensure that your site is optimized on search engines, using SEO to make your site easily accessible for users. With good SEO practices, you might also attract more new customers to your website.

Step up your social media game

Social media is the new email marketing. With more than 3 billion people using social sites, increasing your social media presence can dramatically improve your position in the market. Take advantage of social media ads to market your brand to your target audience and perform a survey to get your consumers’ impression of your products.

However, don’t focus on improving your profile on every site. Instead, choose one or two sites that you’re comfortable with, then build your audience.

Don’t ignore SMS marketing

Everyone checks their text messages. It’s the first thing we do when we wake up, and maybe a couple more times during the day. This marketing strategy is, therefore, one of your customers can’t miss.

Personalize your texts by addressing them by name and send out meaningful messages alerting them of offers, coupons, and discounts. While some people generally avoid SMS marketing, this strategy works because it allows you to track your messages, and delivers responses from your customers quickly.

Use Google My Business for Local Marketing

Unless you’re providing an online service, your business should be easy to find with a quick Google search. Google My Business incorporates Google Maps, allowing you to create your business’ profile and make it visible on Google on both mobile and desktop computers.

This way, local customers will easily locate your business and also recommend it when they’re searching on Google. Remember, customers who visit your stores are more likely to become regular customers, compared to those who only contact you online.

Build your mobile app

When you want to go a step ahead of your competitors, building an app for your business is the way to go. A mobile app fosters a more intimate relationship with your customers. You get to interact with them more easily when announcing new offers, launches or related news.

With the app, the customers could also turn on their notifications and receive alerts from your brand. You’ll therefore be able to serve your customers better and hence cultivate more customer loyalty.

Future developments in mobile marketing

Although mobile marketing is a relatively new marketing field, it’s already revolutionizing the way businesses approach marketing – and this is only the beginning. With the advancement of AI, 5G and bot technology, mobile marketing is projected to provide more accurate analysis on marketing and location-targeted advertising campaigns.

The development of augmented and virtual reality will soon provide customers with a more interactive experience, and the voice search and voice-activated ads market is set to grow with the increasing number of mobile users.

