6 must-have gadgets to get you through quarantine

We’re not talking about face masks or hand sanitizer here. You know you need those to protect your health. But the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t just affected the world’s physical health — it’s also impacted us psychologically and socially.

Voice Assistant

Artificial intelligence-powered voice assistants like the Amazon Echo Dot can help you accomplish tasks and give you information. Want to know the latest news, such as your government’s updates on COVID-19? Just ask Alexa. Need to know the weather before you take your dog out for a quick walk around the block? She knows the answer.

This is also a great tool for preventing you from getting too bored. Your voice assistant can tell you jokes, play music by your favorite artist, and even cheer you up with inspiration and advice when you’re anxious or upset — which, let’s face it, a lot of us are these days. She can also help you with your work through features like spellcheck.

Streaming Device

Streaming services are helping many people distract themselves from the outside world during the quarantine. But streaming Hulu and Netflix on your laptop or smartphone really doesn’t give you the same experience as binging your favorite series on a TV, does it?

With a streaming device, you don’t even need to have cable to watch all your top shows on the big — or rather, medium — screen. A Roku Streaming Stick Plus, for example, gives you access to Netflix, Hulu, ESPN, and Sling TV and even comes with a voice remote.

Fitness Tracker

It’s hard to get exercise when you’re cooped up inside – and easy to get restless. A fitness tracker will not only log your step count but also give you information about how much sleep you’re getting and the quality of your zzzs based on factors like your heart rate and movement, the number of calories you’re burning, and more.

There are a number of fitness trackers and smartwatches, which offer additional features like internet access, available. One tried-and-true brand is Fitbit, which comes in several models, such as the Charge series.

Noise-Canceling Headphones

While you’re working remotely, it’s easy to get distracted by the sounds of your kids playing, dogs barking, construction going on outside, and so on. To keep the chaos from preventing you from getting your projects done, invest in noise-canceling headphones. They’ll help you drown out external sounds and focus on what you really want to listen to, like some soothing music.

There’s a range in prices for quality headphones. For example, Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 run for about $350, but there are some decent cheaper models, like JBL Tune 750BTNC.

E-reader

Now that you have plenty of time to read, why not get cracking on that book list? Libraries are closed, so you can’t check out physical books, but you’re still able to buy or loan e-books. An e-reader like Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite comes with up to 32 GB storage, so you can load it up with whatever books, magazine, or other reading materials your heart desires. You can even listen to audiobooks on this model.

Robot Vacuum

You’re spending 24/7 in your home now. That means there’s a high volume of traffic on your floors, and it can be particularly unpleasant to live and work in a dirty apartment or house. Sweeping, scrubbing, and vacuuming are hard work and take time you may not have. A robot vacuum takes care of your less-than-savory cleaning tasks for you.

The iRobot Roomba 614, for example, boasts reliability and durability and is self-charging. It also works on multiple surfaces, including carpets and hard floors, and is equipped with sensors to detect dirt and enable it to work around objects.

This is an enormously difficult time for everyone. In spite of the obstacles, however, you can prevent yourself from disengaging entirely — and even enjoy yourself a little!

