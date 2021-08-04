6 things you (probably) didn’t know about the cloud

You’ve probably heard of cloud computing, but how much do you really know about it? Even regular users of the cloud are often unaware of how it works behind the scenes. By learning more about it, however, you’ll have the chance to realize its potential.

By doing so, you can maximize your use of the cloud, increase security and transform your tech setup. To get started, take a look at these six things you (probably) didn’t know about the cloud:

1. You’re Already Using It

If you’re a frequent internet user, there’s a good chance that you’re using the cloud, even if it’s not intentional. If you store documents in a Google Drive or keep photos safe in a OneDrive folder, it’s the cloud that enables you to access these platforms.

Many of the most popular applications and platforms are already cloud-based, which means that the majority of people use the cloud on a regular basis. Apple iCloud, Yahoo Mail, Netflix, Dropbox, and Amazon Cloud Drive are all cloud-based solutions that are used by billions of people worldwide, which highlights just how integrated the cloud is to our everyday tech habits.

2. Software Can Be Installed in the Cloud

People often assume that the cloud can only be used for digital storage, but this isn’t the case. While storing data in the cloud, rather than on a hard drive, frees up space on your computer and enables you to access it from any location, there are other uses for the cloud.

When you install software in the cloud, for example, you can access the platforms you need without installing them on a particular device, such as a laptop, or on a local network. This means that you won’t have taken up critical storage space with installation files and you won’t necessarily need a high-end computer to run programs that typically require lots of resources.

As a result, people can opt for more basic devices at a lower cost and still have access to the latest programs and software. If you want to save money or make the most of your budget, using the cloud with a basic device could be the ideal option.

3. You Can Create Your Own Cloud

People refer to ‘the cloud’ as if it’s a single entity but, in fact, there are numerous different clouds out there. While some are designed for public use, others remain private and can only be accessed by select users.

If you want to optimize speeds and upgrade security, creating your own cloud can be a good option. This gives you complete control over how your cloud operates and allows you to maximize performance.

With hosting options from reliable providers, like Teledata, you can gain full control over servers, firewalls, and networks and benefit from unlimited capacity. While businesses often use private cloud hosting to create a secure and optimal environment, individuals can choose to create private clouds too.

Image: Unsplash

4. It Makes Remote Working Viable

As the business landscape changes, millions of people are now working remotely and, in most instances, it’s the cloud that makes this possible. Now, a company in the U.S. can hire freelancers or staff from anywhere in the world and grant them instant access to their in-house systems, platforms, and data.

Without cloud computing, individuals would need to install various programs on to individual devices and share data via email, which poses security and efficiency issues. By using cloud technology, however, companies can create a digital network that’s accessible from anywhere in the world and use it to grow their business.

5. The Cloud Makes It Easy to Access Big Data

When the internet was first created, hosting significant amounts of data online was still a distant dream. Anyone who remembers the inimitable sound of a dial-up connection will know just how long it could take to load a single webpage, never mind download gigabytes of information.

Now that technology has evolved, anyone can use the internet to make data more widely available. By storing it in the cloud, website owners can allow users to view or download massive amounts of data in seconds.

Whether it’s humanitarian organizations sharing critical data to prevent global disasters, governments collaborating to create better societies or industries sharing insights with businesses and professionals, the availability of data enables us to be better informed about important issues.

What’s more – hosting data analysis tools and software in the cloud makes it easy to interpret Big Data and gain meaningful insights from the information that’s collated. By putting these tools into the hands of any user, Big Data becomes accessible in a way that it never has before.

6. The Cloud Isn’t Infallible

Although there are many benefits associated with cloud computing, it’s important to remember that things can go wrong from time to time. That’s why it’s important to ensure that you embrace advanced security options when storing data or software in the cloud. To maximize security, governments and corporations using the cloud often create bespoke security protocols that enable them to protect the data and systems they’re using.

Similarly, you can integrate disaster recovery tools into the cloud, to ensure that any potential issues don’t interrupt your service or cause a loss of data. When you use the right security settings for your need, cloud computing can actually become far more secure than using isolated devices for storage and local networks for software installations.

Switching to Cloud Computing

Even though you’re probably already using the cloud, it might be time to make a conscious decision to switch to cloud computing. With so many benefits on offer, it’s easy to see why the cloud has become such a ubiquitous part of our lives.

For businesses, in particular, making the most of what the cloud has to offer can transform your operations, streamline workflows, reduce costs and optimize performance. When you transition your systems and data to the cloud, you’re essentially giving your business the potential to operate from anywhere, which increases flexibility and efficiency. As a result, companies can thrive when they embrace cloud computing and everything it has to offer.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: