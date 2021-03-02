6 useful technology products you should own in 2021

It’s 2021, which means there’s plenty of new technology products in the world of innovation. Technology has been progressing at an exponential rate, and each year brings new ideas that push the boundaries of innovation and come to the forefront.

Most tech products these days wield the power of the Internet to wirelessly offer a service, eliminating the use of wires that oftentimes get in the way and thus contributing to more convenience.

Odds are, there are probably several technologies available today that you may not have even heard of but can significantly impact your life. Oftentimes, we don’t even know we need something until we see it.

The end goal of most technological innovations is to help make life easier. They are gadgets and gizmos out there that can serve a useful, helpful purpose while others are simply around to help you have a good time. Regardless of their use, these tech products are bound to be cool.

So, how do you cut through all of the noise of marketing, fake reviews, and sponsored ads to get to what is actually a product worth buying? That’s where we come in. In today’s blog, we’re covering 6 tech products you should own in 2021. Some of them you may have heard of, while others will make you wish you’d heard of them sooner. And yes, all of them are pretty darn cool.

Let’s dive in!

Wireless Headphones

Wireless headphones like ANC wireless headphones are the latest cordless innovations that are changing the way we listen to audio from our audio devices. They wield the power of bluetooth to connect effortlessly to your mobile devices. There are several different brands of wireless headphones available for purchase that range in budget depending on the features and generation. These wireless headphones operate on a rechargeable battery which received power while it is not being used inside a charging case.

The downsides of wireless earbuds is that they are small and easy to lose. Wireless headphones solve this issue by being large enough to cover your ears and wrap around the top of your head.

Self-Cleaning Water Bottles

How often do you clean your water bottle? The answer is probably not enough. Insulated metal water bottles have risen in popularity over the past few years. Everyone has a bottle like this in the gym, in their purse, or lying around at home. They can be difficult to clean due to their shape and depth, requiring a special sponge.

What if you could cleanse your water bottle at the touch of a button? The LARQ self-cleaning water bottle activates a purifying UV light every two hours that neutralizes up to 99% of germs that cause odor. That’s better than any sponge can do!

Oura Ring

The wearable AI market will reach $180 billion in 2025. The Oura Ring works like an Apple Watch but is way smaller and less intrusive. It is designed to follow your health information and make it easily accessible. This wearable technology uses an advanced sensor to deliver precise health insights tailored to you via the mobile app. The Oura Ring has its finger on the pulse of your arteries instead of the capillaries on your wrist, making its readings more precise.

Wireless Security Camera

A wireless security camera is perfect for monitoring your outdoor security from the comfort of your home. With this smart technology, you can feel safe and secure. It is designed to be weather resistant, staying waterproof with motion detection sensors. You can even monitor your home while you’re away via the app and view the cameras in real-time.

Segway Scooter

This foldable, electric scooter is making waves for being easy to use and a whole lot of fun. Electric scooters can reach a speed of up to 35 miles per hour, making them comparable to a car, motorcycle, or bike. It is highly recommended that you wear a helmet when driving the electric scooter.

The best part? You don’t even have to buy one! Many major cities are now partnering with private electric scooter rental companies to allow the public to rent one out using a mobile app. They are charged by the minute.

Reusable Smart Notebook

A reusable smart notebook makes it easy to write notes while copying them onto your phone or laptop so that they are stored digitally.

