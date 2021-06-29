7 branding essentials for eCommerce site owners

The pandemic simply accelerated the inevitable process of shoppers migrating online and that means you have to raise your game to the right standard if your eCommerce site is going to thrive in a competitive environment.

Choosing the right payment gateway provider is a good start, as you need to offer options such as UPI in order to ensure that shoppers have every opportunity to select the payment method that suits them.

When it comes to the important matter of branding, here are some key points to consider.

Many ways to pay

As already outlined, it is imperative that you find a payment gateway that allows you to accept as many forms of payment as possible.

One of the biggest negative aspects of your eCommerce setup would be a lack of payment options. This will limit your ability to grow your customer base as you must try and give consumers the ability to choose a form of payment they are comfortable and familiar with.

How does your website look and feel?

Design is another key element, and it is essential that you focus your attention on delivering a website that has the right look and feels to it.

If it is difficult to navigate your way around the site or the design theme is not easy on the eye, these can both be negative factors that could drive people away.

Think about image size

It is important to be mindful that shoppers will be using a variety of different devices to access your site, with a high percentage using their smartphones.

Choose a responsive web design that adapts your pages to the device being used to access it. Also, make sure that you select the right size images, as it is frustrating when you are waiting for a page to load or the image is too blurry.

Select an image size that doesn’t have an adverse impact on loading speeds and viewability.

Navigation issues

Everyone hates a website that is clunky and difficult to navigate around.

Make sure your site doesn’t fit into that category. Keep it simple with drop-down menus.

How easy is the checkout process?

Abandoned carts can hurt your margins and if you are finding too many customers are not completing their purchase you should check how easy your payment process is.

You have done all the hard work of getting them to the checkout and this is the part of the process that should be as quick and easy as possible.

Excellent security features

Many shoppers are still understandably wary of sites that don’t appear to have robust security features on the site.

The bottom line is that if shoppers don’t feel they can trust your site they won’t buy from you.

Take steps to visibly demonstrate your site is trustworthy and secure.

Great customer support

You can’t get it right every time, but you can do something about turning it around in your favor.

Make sure you have efficient and very accessible customer support options so that you can retain goodwill by putting things right as smoothly and efficiently as possible.

If you can get these branding essentials right it should help improve your chances of growing your business online.

