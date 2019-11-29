7 CBD apps you should download if you’re curious about CBD gummies

Do you love using CBD to improve your wellness, treat specific symptoms, or up your fitness game? Do you wish there was an easy way to keep track of which CBD brands you try, when you take CBD, and how it affects you? Well, you are in luck, because whatever your goals are for understanding CBD, whether it is dosing, knowing which brand to buy, or starting up your own CBD business, there’s an app for that.

CBD is a newly popular industry and business is booming right now. It is no wonder considering all of the benefits CBD provides to anyone who takes it. CBDs powerful anti-inflammatory, relaxing, and balancing properties bring homeostasis to every system in the body and help you feel your best every day. Hemp’s recent federal legalization has spurred the market, and several reputable companies, like Verma Farms with their CBD gummies, are leading the way.

It may seem like a real challenge, however, sorting through all the noise to find the best CBD products available, or even know how to take CBD. There are just so many options, and how do you know if the product does what the package says it will do? And because the FDA has determined that there is not enough research out there to substantiate medical claims, they refuse to regulate it for medical purposes. Therefore dosing and specific symptoms are a mystery to many.

Inspired by this challenge, app developers are working on new and innovative ways of helping consumers stay up to date on the latest research, understand the difference between brands, and keep track of their dosing and symptoms. Keep reading to find the perfect app that will help you meet your CBD goals.

WeSay – CBD Reviews by Real People

WeSay is one of the first apps that lets you categorize your search so that you can find exactly what you are looking for. You can sort your search by purpose, price, rating, CBD level, THC level, and more. When you can look at the different categories and see them directly compared against each other, it helps to make better decisions about which product is best for you.

WeSay provides real reviews by real people, so you can trust that they are not bots with automatic reviews. This way, you can see how individual CBD products affect other people, and make confident decisions based on actual experiences by other humans, rather than bots or fake accounts. WeSay is an excellent resource to help you get to know your CBD products and get organized to make a solid, confident decision about what to try.

Download: Android

CBD Talk Podcast

CBD Talk Podcast is the perfect way to learn about developments and products in the CBD industry. The hosts of the podcast interview doctors, scientists, and leaders in the industry to bring you fact-driven information in an entertaining format. You can listen to the podcast in your car on the way to work, or with your headphones on at work.

The Android version of the app comes with all sorts of extras like articles to read, and videos and documentaries to watch. The app has links to affiliate sites that you can trust. When you want to learn the science behind CBD, this is the podcast app for you.

Download: iOS | Android

CBD Oil Guide Course for Beginners

Another great format to learn everything you need to know about CBD, this app is an actual free course that teaches you all the essential basics. You will learn the science behind how CBD oil works in your body, the geography and history of the use of hemp and CBD, current research, and local and national laws. Once you finish this course, you will be an expert in all things CBD and you will know exactly how to purchase what you need in order to feel your best every day.

Download: Android

CBD+me

CBD+me is all about the journey to wellness. If you are looking for a way to track your product use and its effects, this is the app for you. CBD+me provides a wealth of resources about CBD products and research, and so much more. This app is about personal growth and discovery of what wellness through CBD means to you, and it is also a community. Share your ratings and comments anonymously with others, and read their ratings and comments about products as well.

You can also communicate directly with some suppliers about their products, contribute to a community of advocacy, and sometimes even sample and review products. CBD+me is the perfect way to track your results and participate in a community of like-minded people on their journey to wellness.

Download: iOS | Android

CBD Oil Dose Calculator

Getting the right dose of CBD can get complicated. If you are taking oils, then you have to do some math to figure out how many milligrams of actual CBD are in the bottle, then you have to do more math to figure out how many drops you should take. The CBD Oil Dose Calculator is the solution to the dosing problem, because all you have to do is input a few numbers. Then just like that, you have the answer for the number of drops you should take. It is simple and convenient, and no more math on the fly when you are just trying to get your daily dose of CBD.

Download: Android

Buy and Sell CBD Hemp Oil

On this app, you can not only purchase CBD oil, but you can also sell it! If you have always wanted to help others and make a little extra cash while you’re at it, then this is your chance. Register to become an affiliate of Hempworx products and use this app as your springboard to make a commission off of selling a product you believe in.

Download: Android

7. Weedmaps

This app is designed to help you find all things cannabis. Whether you are looking for information about which products to buy or where to find them, Weedmaps is the resource you need, to stay informed and up-to-date.

With Weedmaps, you can find the location or website selling the brand you are looking for, or you can find a doctor that will help you get an evaluation if you need one in your state. You can also get detailed information about each brand, and the lab results if they are available. Weedmaps is a one-stop app that will provide you with all the info you need when you are trying to find the right CBD product for you.

Download: iOS | Android

