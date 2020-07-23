$8 per month is all you’ll need to subscribe to Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography plan

Adobe’s Photoshop and Lightroom Creative Cloud photography suite normally costs $10 per month, but Amazon’s currently discounting a 12-month plan to just $8 per month. Creative Cloud plans don’t go on sale often, so if you’re a creative professional, or just want to make your own photos look better, this is a great opportunity to save on industry standard software.

Here’s some key features:

The Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan features the world’s best photography tools, including Adobe Photoshop CC and Lightroom desktop, mobile and web at an amazing price.

Do serious photography work anywhere with Lightroom mobile and integration with Adobe Photoshop Mix.

Always stay up to date. Automatically get access to the latest features and product updates.

Access an extensive library of video tutorials to get you up to speed quickly and master new skills.+

Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan (Photoshop CC + Lightroom) – $7.99