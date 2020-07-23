Connect with us

$8 per month is all you’ll need to subscribe to Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography plan

Adobe Creative Cloud

Adobe’s Photoshop and Lightroom Creative Cloud photography suite normally costs $10 per month, but Amazon’s currently discounting a 12-month plan to just $8 per month. Creative Cloud plans don’t go on sale often, so if you’re a creative professional, or just want to make your own photos look better, this is a great opportunity to save on industry standard software.

Here’s some key features:

  • The Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan features the world’s best photography tools, including Adobe Photoshop CC and Lightroom desktop, mobile and web at an amazing price.
  • Do serious photography work anywhere with Lightroom mobile and integration with Adobe Photoshop Mix.
  • Always stay up to date. Automatically get access to the latest features and product updates.
  • Access an extensive library of video tutorials to get you up to speed quickly and master new skills.+

Bonus: For some other cool photography gear, see more here.

Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan (Photoshop CC + Lightroom) – $7.99

