$8 per month is all you’ll need to subscribe to Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography plan
Adobe’s Photoshop and Lightroom Creative Cloud photography suite normally costs $10 per month, but Amazon’s currently discounting a 12-month plan to just $8 per month. Creative Cloud plans don’t go on sale often, so if you’re a creative professional, or just want to make your own photos look better, this is a great opportunity to save on industry standard software.
Here’s some key features:
- The Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan features the world’s best photography tools, including Adobe Photoshop CC and Lightroom desktop, mobile and web at an amazing price.
- Do serious photography work anywhere with Lightroom mobile and integration with Adobe Photoshop Mix.
- Always stay up to date. Automatically get access to the latest features and product updates.
- Access an extensive library of video tutorials to get you up to speed quickly and master new skills.+
