8 social media hacks that can help you build your personal brand

Personal branding is significantly different from corporate branding. Firstly, personal branding directly reflects the opinions and the image of a person. Moreover, it builds trust in the community of customers and clients.

What Is Personal Branding?

Personal branding is a branch of marketing that corresponds to how an individual is perceived in the outside world. In simple terms, it is how and what people say about the individuals in their absence.

It is an intentional and deliberate approach to position an individual as an industry expert. It often consists of presenting one’s accomplishments, career growth, and success stories to that effect.

How Does Personal Branding Help?

When the personal branding initiative is done for a leader, it helps the organization attract and retain talent. Personal branding for regular employees reflects well on the organization as a whole. It allows them to climb up the ladder and opens up the world of new opportunities within their industry.

For business owners, it generates trust and creates new possibilities. For freelancers, it can spread the word about your work and gaining new assignments.

How Can You Build Your Personal Brand?

Identify The Right Platform

While you can explore several options when it comes to social media platforms, it is inadvisable to have accounts on all of them. Instead, your profession and goals will determine the right platform for you.

For instance, if you want to establish yourself as a fashion influencer, image and video sharing platforms are your best bet. If you are a freelancer looking for corporate clients, try interacting with people on professional networking sites.

Join The Right Groups

Social networking sites allow you to join groups based on your interests and industry. If you are trying to establish your authority in a particular industry, joining the relevant groups can be immensely helpful.

However, you may also want to note that some of these groups may be overcrowded, dormant, or filled with irrelevant discussions. Be sure to spend considerable time in identifying the right groups where you can find your target audience.

Have A Consistent Image

If you choose to have a presence on multiple platforms, make sure that you use the same image on all your accounts. When people search on different platforms, spotting you will become easier if your image is uniform. Plus, it displays an effort from your side to be consistent.

Moreover, if you have the option of the cover image, use it to your advantage. For instance, you can change your photo to inform the audience about your next product launch or upcoming competition. Finally, keep all your pictures clean and in-line with the brand that you are trying to create.

Create Content

Building a brand takes a tonne of effort and work. At times, it may seem like a full-time job. However, unless you treat it like one, you may not achieve the desired results.

To engage your audience, create your own content. It should be like developing your portfolio, where you strive to add value to the lives of your audiences. You can make videos, write blogs, shoot interviews, or release podcasts to share your expertise.

Depending upon your audience, you can create content daily or set a regular frequency. You can also space out your content on specific weekdays like videos on Tuesdays or Saturday tidbits. With time, your audience will start expecting these and also wait for them.

If you are in the corporate world, hosting webinars can help you reach a wider audience. You can use webinar tools for this purpose.

Build A Content Strategy

Since it can be overwhelming to decide what type of content to put out, it is suggested to formulate a strategy so that you stay on track. The first and foremost step is to create a calendar with content categories to create your plan.

You should also diversify your content so that your audience has something new to read every day. Apart from creating your own content, it is equally important to share authoritative content from other industry experts. It creates goodwill in the market when you acknowledge the work of other industry experts.

When you share others’ content, always make it a point to give the due credit. The audience is smart and digital footprints can be difficult to erase.

Moreover, sharing others’ content will allow you to build connections in this highly-competitive world. Lastly, it will save you from creating your own content every day, which can be exhausting.

Be Responsive

The whole exercise of personal branding may fail if you do not converse with your audience. This engagement may be slow at first but will definitely pick up as you share more interesting content. Allocate enough time to respond to your audience’s comments.

To get better engagement, ask your audience questions to gauge their interests. As you will get the responses from your followers, you will also get clues for what they want.

Monitor Your Name

Create alerts on yours and your business’s name so that you know what’s happening. By getting notified when someone creates content that has your name, you’ll know if your name is being used somewhere that you wouldn’t want to.

It will also help you in tapping new opportunities. Even if there is a discussion that involves your name, make sure that you respond to it. You never know where it will lead your personal brand.

Start Speaking At Public Events

Only having a digital presence is not enough in today’s time. To create a larger impact, grab the opportunities to speak on public platforms. You can start with smaller gigs.

However, not everyone is comfortable speaking in front of a live audience. You can try podcast hosting platforms to become comfortable with speaking. With continuous practice and consistent effort, you will eventually reach there.

Conclusion

Now that you are equipped with these hacks that work, you can go all out and build a personal brand. It may seem a lot of work in the beginning, but it will all work out in the end.

