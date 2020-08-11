9 best lifestyle gadgets

Technology has been shrinking in size but increases in capability for some time, and there are now very few people who do not rely on at least one gadget as part of their daily routine. Whether it is a smartphone, fitness tracker, or something more unusual, it seems that there is always a new and improved model on the market.

But which ones are worth spending your hard-earned cash on? If you are looking for smart technology that does not cost the earth, that fits into your pocket, and can make a real difference to your everyday routine, here are 9 of the best lifestyle gadgets.

Pocket Bluetooth speaker and/or earbuds

The wireless Bluetooth speaker has become hugely popular, but the majority are too big to be carried around in a pocket or small bag. To ensure you can enjoy music with your friends and family whether you are in the garden or away on vacation, a pocket-sized Bluetooth speaker is ideal. If you would rather keep your music to yourself, you can also get Bluetooth earbuds. Click here for the best Bluetooth speakers of 2020.

Portable power bank

Laptops, tablets, and smartphones are great, but when they run out of power, it can leave you in a bind. With a portable power bank, however, you will always have a backup supply of power ready to come to the rescue.

Rechargeable lighter

Whether you are a smoker, an outdoor enthusiast, or just like to be prepared, an electric lighter is a great gadget. While traditional lighters can leak and run out quickly, an electric lighter uses an internal battery to produce an electric arc that is not affected by the wind. It just needs to be plugged in to recharge via a USB cable.

“Mod” vape (e-cigarette)

If you are not a cigarette smoker or are trying to quit, a state-of-the-art e-cigarette could be a great buy for you. The mod vapes on the market now provide a great vaping experience with a wide range of strengths and flavors to choose from. If you are new to vaping and not sure which flavors to try, a vape box subscription would be a great way to try lots of different flavors without spending a fortune.

Clip-on lenses for a smartphone camera

Most people rely on their smartphone for taking photos, and while the technology is more sophisticated than ever, there is a way to take the quality of your photos to the next level. With a set of clip-on camera lenses for your smartphone, you can take exceptional photographs wherever you go.

Keychain flashlight

Keychain flashlights are not new, but traditionally they are more of a novelty and not fit for purpose as a working flashlight. There are now several brands making keychain flashlights with powerful LEDs giving you light when you need it most.

Folding Bluetooth keyboard

So many of us are making the world our office nowadays that it makes sense to have a portable one. With a foldable wireless keyboard that connects to a tablet or smartphone via Bluetooth, you can work wherever you like.

Wearable health tracker

We are all familiar with gadgets that track our health, but the newest on the market are so small and beautifully designed that they could easily be mistaken for an item of jewelry. From watches to bracelets and necklaces, these gadgets can track your activity and send the information to an app.

Gadget tracker

With so many little gadgets, it is easy to lose track of them from time to time. Luckily, there are item finders or gadget trackers that can be attached to any item. Using an app on your smartphone you can then pinpoint the gadget’s location.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: